WWE Backlash Match Card: Five Matches Including Two Title Matches Have Reportedly Been Scheduled

With WrestleMania 39 in the rearview, WWE is gearing up to fly to Puerto Rico for Backlash. The Premium Live Event will take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan on Saturday, May 6th. So far, the match card for the forthcoming event is replete with action-packed matches. Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will reportedly headline the show.

On the edition of Raw after WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar flew into a rage and obliterated Cody Rhodes ahead of their tag team match as partners. Brock’s actions were uncalled-for.

The latest edition of Raw saw Cody Rhodes looking for retribution. The American Nightmare made his way to the ring and issued a challenge to the Beast Incarnate. Cody Rhodes will go head-to-head against the former WWE Champion for the first time ever.

Updated WWE Backlash match card as of today

The Wrestling Blog reported the expected match card for WWE Backlash. The Premium Live Event’s match card is subject to changes before May 6th. Roman Reigns is not yet scheduled for the Premium Live Event.

Aside from the grudge match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, there is an array of other spectacular matches. Here are the matches on the card so far.

Cody Rhodes Vs Brock Lesnar

Bianca Belair Vs Iyo Sky for the Raw Women’s Championship

Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle Vs The Usos and Solo Sikoa

Rey Mysterio & Bad Bunny Vs Dominik Mysterio & Damien Priest

Rhea Ripley Vs Zelina Vega for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Several other matches are yet to be announced. It’s worth noting that the show will be hosted by the Puerto Rican rapper, Bad Bunny.

Brock Lesnar will make his appearance next week on Raw

WWE announced that Brock Lesnar would make his presence felt on Monday Night Raw next week. The Beast Incarnate owes the WWE Universe and Cody Rhodes an explanation for his appalling actions.

Cody Rhodes has a bone to pick with Brock Lesnar after the latter rendered him motionless in the ring. We will have to wait and see if physicality unfolds come Monday.

