“I dropped Roman on his a**” – Former WWE Champion takes a dig at Roman Reigns

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre shared his thoughts on encountering Roman Reigns in the ring once again.

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre coming face to face with the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. RK-Bro and The Usos were supposed to sign their contract for the Tag Team Titles Unification Match at Wrestlemania Backlash. But things did not happen as planned as the two teams started to brawl in the ring. This allowed The Tribal Chief to join his bloodline to provide them with an upper hand.

Eventually, the Scottish warrior came in to rescue the team of RK-Bro. Drew McIntyre manhandled the Usos and eventually exchanged a few blows with Roman Reigns.

Drew McIntyre poked Roman Reigns while talking about his Face-off

The Two Time WWE Champion appeared on the latest episode of Talking Smack where he talked about his in-ring encounter with The Tribal Chief. Drew McIntyre mentioned the moment as ‘spectacular’. He further went on to state that the WrestleMania Backlash match between RK-Bro and The Usos has become even bigger with the addition of Drew and Reigns.

Drew said:

“I love moments. Moments are my favorite things in this industry. That’s what it’s all about in WWE, creating moments. When I knocked down one Uso, knocked down two Usos, looked behind me, I locked eyes with Roman Reigns. That was a moment. Then I dropped him on his a**. All I have to say is at WrestleMania Backlash, it doesn’t get any bigger than this, Bloodline against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro. That’s big.”

The Title Unification match between The Usos and RK-Bro has now become a 6-man tag team match with Roman joining his bloodline and Drew McIntyre aligning with the RK-Bro.

Is The Scottish Warrior next in line to face The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

Drew McIntyre was recently involved in a feud with Sami Zayn. The short but entertaining feud started backstage after Wrestlemania 38. On an episode of SmackDown, Sami asked Adam Pearce for an opponent and wanted to face anyone who opened the door next. The next man to enter was none other than Drew McIntyre.

Since then, Sami had been finding a way to slip away from the grasp of McIntyre. Both superstars faced each other in a steel cage match on the latest episode of SmackDown where The Scottish Warrior defeated The Conspiracy Theorist.

Drew McIntyre has lately expressed his wish to face the Tribal Chief again. Although both the heavyweights have wrestled each other in the past, it was Roman who prevailed twice in a row.

Now that McIntyre and Reigns have joined the tag team battle, it would be interesting to see how both men will proceed with their storied history.

