WWE confirm dates for 2021 Draft. The upcoming Draft will see WWE Superstars switch brands and move between RAW and SmackDown.

Barring a few circumstances, WWE superstars do not frequent between RAW and SmackDown. They generally compete among the roster they are a part of. Things can however get stale after a while. In order to combat that the WWE holds drafts where a few wrestlers get their brands changed every once in a while.

This helps keep their rosters fresh while opening up new matchups for the fans, which is why many are looking forward to the upcoming draft. Much to the excitement of fans, the WWE confirmed and officially announced the draft during the first commercial break of this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW.

The 2021 WWE Draft has been confirmed for next month. It will start with SmackDown on October 1st and conclude with RAW on October 4th. A promo aired during tonight’s RAW episode that officially announced the beginning of the Draft for the October 1 SmackDown on FOX.



This year’s WWE Draft takes place nearly a full year after the last one, which took place on October 9th and 12th in 2020.

