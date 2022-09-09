WWE Fans glimpse a former superstar in MCU’s latest series She-Hulk

Former WWE tag team champion and NEXUS member, David Otunga was recently spotted during the latest Hollywood show, She-Hulk.

Over the years, several WWE stars have jumped careers and tried their fortune in Hollywood. From Stone Cold Steve Austin to The Miz, WWE fans have seen many of their icons exploring their acting skills at least once in their career.

In fact, legends like The Rock and John Cena not just proved their worth as actors but are also signed with big production houses currently. Well, it appears one more former WWE star is on his way to the silver screen. Former NEXUS member David Otunga was recently spotted in MCU’s latest She-Hulk series.

Otunga is well-known for his work in the faction NEXUS during his call-up to the main roster of WWE. The former star also won the tag-team championship twice in his prolonged run with the company. Though this time, he is in the news for something else.

Former NEXUS member makes an appearance on MCU’s She-Hulk

Even though fans recognized Otunga when the trailer of She-Hulk was released, his role in the show was brought to light recently. David Otunga made a small but noticeable appearance on the fourth episode of MCU’s She-Hulk.

During the episode, Jennifer Walters (a.k.a She-Hulk) was trying her luck on dating apps. One of the men she dated under her She-Hulk persona was, David Otunga. Although the former star was seen for a short time, it was noticeable to the WWE audience. Considering how Jennifer was not too impressed with her date, it is unlikely that Otunga will make another appearance on the show.

Nevertheless, it was neither his first nor last appearance on the big screen. Otunga also played a noteworthy cameo in the 2014 movie, The Call.

A prolonged but wasted career of David Otunga in WWE

The former star signed with WWE NXT in 2009 and became the runner-up in the first season of NXT. Otunga had an impressive initial run on the main roster as a part of the NEXUS faction. However, he is appreciated more for what he did outside than what he did in the ring.

Using his Law background, the former star served as a legal counsel for former Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis. Moreover, Otunga also worked on a commentary team for WWE.

Unfortunately, the 6 ft 229 lb athlete was underutilized by Vince McMahon and never got a proper push. Otunga has not wrestled any match since 2015 and it seems, he won’t be seen in the WWE ring anytime soon. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what future Hollywood holds for the former WWE star.

