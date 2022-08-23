“I can’t do this anymore” – WWE Veteran recalls his backstage conversation with Triple H and Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently recalled a past incident where he asked Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him.

Brian James, a.k.a Road Dogg, has had a renowned WWE career both as singles and a tag team superstar. The Hall of Famer is well-known for his work as a member of The New Age Outlaws during the Attitude Era. Dogg’s championship tally includes one Hardcore Title reign, one IC Title reign, and 6 tag team title reigns. But, the veteran once went backstage and asked Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him.

Recently, Road Dogg sat with The Wrestling Outlaws where he talked about his 2014 comeback to the company and 6th tag team title win. The Hall of Famer shared why he asked the higher-ups to stop booking him for in-ring action.

Road Dogg recalls talking with Triple H and Vince McMahon about his booking

The New Age Outlaws made a surprise comeback to WWE in 2014. However, the last reign of the legendary faction as the WWE tag team champions was very short. While speaking on the show, the veteran stated that the management was booking them even after the defeat. But, Dogg felt he was slowing down his opponents which he never wanted to do.

Therefore, he took the matter backstage to the higher-ups. The Hall of Famer recalled asking Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him. Road Dogg stated:

“Once we dropped them [the tag team titles] to The Usos, they were still booking us. I went to Hunter[Triple H] and Vince [McMahon] both and said, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I felt like I was slowing people down in the ring.”

The Hall of Famer’s decades-long run with the company ended earlier this year

Although Road Dogg has not performed in the ring for the last 6 years, he played a key part backstage. The Hall of Famer has been a head writer for the blue brand during the early 2010s. His last contract with WWE was as a backstage producer on the old NXT.

In fact, Road Dogg was one of Triple H’s allies that were credited for the success of the black and gold brand. On January 5, 2022, the Hall of Famer was released from his WWE contract as Mr. McMahon decided to reshape the brand.

Now that Triple H has taken over as the Creative Head, it should not be a surprise if Road Dogg joins him backstage. Considering the duo’s record in NXT, the Hall of Famer could be a good add to the WWE creative team.

