Wrestling

“I can’t do this anymore” – WWE Veteran recalls his backstage conversation with Triple H and Vince McMahon

Triple H and Vince McMahon
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
2x MVP Nikola Jokic found it tough to stop former Warriors point guard who now plays in Italian League
Next Article
"He's horrible, many wrestlers will tell you that"- Former WWE superstar thinks Goldberg is an unsafe wrestler to work with
WWE Latest News
Goldberg
“He’s horrible, many wrestlers will tell you that”- Former WWE superstar thinks Goldberg is an unsafe wrestler to work with

A former WWE superstar took shots at Goldberg for being a reckless wrestler. Goldberg once…