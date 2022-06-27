“WWE had mentioned wanting Judgment Day to be a supernatural group” – Edge disagreed with the creative team over the future direction of Judgment day

Recent reports suggest Edge was unhappy with the way WWE was planning to book the Judgment Day faction in the future.

The 6th June edition of Monday Night Raw saw two major things happening with Judgment Day. First, Edge introduced the fans to their newest member, Fin Balor. The inclusion of Balor was predicted as they were earlier reports suggesting the same. Initial rumors suggested Balor betraying AJ Styles and Liv Morgan at Hell In A Cell PPV.

But, what surprised everyone was Judgment Day turning on their leader. After welcoming Balor, Priest attacked Edge, calling him the only thing holding them back. The betrayal was followed by a brutal assault by his disciples and Balor.

The whole segment came in as a shocker because Edge was the one who came up with the idea of Judgment Day. Not only did WWE remove Edge from the faction, but they also replaced him with a new leader.

Edge was unhappy with the future plans of WWE for Judgment Day

Recently, Fightful Select revealed some new details regarding this whole angle. Fightful reported that the creative direction of Judgment Day was to go supernatural. But, the Rated R superstar was not ok with the idea. Basically, the creative team wants to take the faction in a supernatural direction. And, it seems the 4-time WWE champion wasn’t a perfect fit according to the new plans.

WWE had mentioned wanting Judgment Day to be a “supernatural” group ahead of the shakeup in personnel, Fightful Select has learned. Full story, and more on the switch for subscribers of https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa. pic.twitter.com/qth7DuFm1c — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 8, 2022

Moreover, WWE deciding to turn Judgment day on their leader wasn’t even on the books until Monday afternoon. According to Fightful Select, a word came out on Monday afternoon indicating a big shift transpiring within Judgment Day. The decision turned out to be Finn Balor taking Edge’s spot. Rumors of Balor joining the faction came out last week, but, there were no indications of Edge getting replaced at that time.

Fin Balor takes a dig at Edge after claiming his throne

As reported by Fightful Select that WWE wants Judgment Day to have a supernatural vibe, it’s obvious Balor will be leading the stable. It will be interesting to see how this shake-up works out for WWE.

Anyway, moments after the assault, Fin Balor took to Twitter where he mocked Edge. The first WWE Universal Champion tweeted a photo showing Balor assaulting Edge with a steel bar. Not to forget, this ‘steel bar’ was the weapon of choice for Edge. The new leader of Judgment Day tweeted with the caption saying, ”Who’s smiling now?“

As of now, it’s unclear what WWE is planning next for the Rated R superstar. Although there are rumors suggesting Edge turned face following Cody Rhodes’ injury.

Nevertheless, the way WWE booked the whole segment, it seems that the former 7-times world heavyweight champion will be off for a while. Let’s see how WWE books Edge now because Cody will be out for at least 5 to 7 months.

