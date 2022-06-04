Roman Reigns Red Necklace: What does the Neckpeace of ‘The Tribal Chief’ signify?

WWE’s Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns wears a Red Necklace during his appearances on premium live events.

Since his return at SummerSlam 2020, Roman Reigns has been in his prime and is the top attraction on blue brand SmackDown. The Big Dog has become the ‘Tribal Chief’ and wears a ‘Red Necklace ‘ when he steps into a premium live event.

But, what does the Neckpiece of ‘The Tribal Chief’ represent?

The Red Necklace of Roman Reigns is “Ula Fala” and consists of fruit seeds strung together

The seeds in Roman’s “Ula Fala” are the seeds of the fruit of the Pandanus tree. The seeds are painted red for ornamentation. To know the exact meaning of the neckpiece, we need to dig deep into the Samoan Culture. Samoan High Chiefs wear these types of necklaces on significant occasions to represent their community. This might be the reason behind Reigns wearing the piece only at premium live events.

Roman Reigns is currently portraying the Tribal Chief Gimmick and has formed the faction ‘The Bloodline’ alongside his Samoan Brothers ‘The Usos’. The Head of the Table is representing his culture on the highest level. Therefore, the Ula Fala on The Tribal Chief seems a perfect attire.

Roman is considered the best WWE Universal Champion so far. Although some might debate that the Universal Championship debuted only 6 years ago, Roman Reigns alone has held the title continuously for more than 600 days now. That itself is the proof of how dominant The Tribal Chief has been.

When did Roman Reigns adopt The Tribal Chief position?

The Big Dog made his comeback as a heel at SummerSlam 2020 and attacked the ‘Fiend’ and Brawn Stroman. The six-time world champion eventually won the Universal Championship in a triple threat match against the two men at the next PPV Payback.

After that, Roman feuded with his cousin Jey Uso. The Big Dog Roman Reigns became the Tribal Chief after making his Jey Uso say “I Quit” at Hell in a Cell PPV later that year. Both Jey and Jimmy Uso went on to join their Tribal Chief to form ‘The Bloodline’ faction.

Since August 30, 2020, the top prize of SmackDown has been held by Roman Reigns. Not just that, The Tribal Chief currently holds the Championships of both red and blue brands. The Tribal Chief defeated Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 38 becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion of WWE.

The Tribal Chief has defeated legendary wrestlers like Goldberg, Edge, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar during his current title reign.

