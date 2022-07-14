WWE Hall of Famer urges the company to throw Donald Trump out of the Hall of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Mic Foley tweeted for the second time suggesting the WWE remove Donald Trump from the Hall of Fame.

Former president of the United States of America Donald Trump has had a relationship with Vince McMahon that has existed for decades. Trump was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the year 2013 in the celebrity wing. He has also sporadically worked with the WWE during “The Battle of the Billionaires” segment feuding with Vince McMahon.

Recently, WWE legend Mic Foley tweeted urging WWE to remove Donald Trump from their Hall of Fame. Foley was reacting to Thursday’s court hearing concerning the insurgency caused on January 6, 2012, at the United States Capitol. Many believe that the riot was allegedly encouraged by Donald Trump as he lost the presidential elections to Joe Biden. Even though Trump implored to stop the violence, he supposedly promoted the act.

Today seems like a good day to remove Donald Trump from the #WWEHOF — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 16, 2022

Thursday’s hearing was centered on former vice president Mike Pence’s refusal to agree with Donald Trump’s scheme to rescind the 2020 United States elections. Pence’s assistants testified that his refusal was emphatic and as a result, it led to him being a target during the riot. Trump was also accused of using unfair means to stay in the position of power by Bennie Thompson who led the congressional panel.

Reacting to Foley’s tweet, former WWE superstar, Tatanka opined on the matter and his views did not correspond with that of Foley’s.

18 mths later & still speaking of #DonaldTrump 🤔 Meanwhile 8 of 10 people say our country is heading in the wrong direction. What a mess the @JoeBiden Administration has created for every day #Americans Families missing a meal due to the high cost of living but let’s talk Trump! — Tatanka (@NativeTatanka) June 17, 2022

This is the second time that Mic Foley has advised WWE to boycott Trump. Right after the riot ensued, Foley tweeted addressing the chairman Vince McMahon suggesting throwing Donald trump away from the WWE Hall of Fame.

Interestingly, Mic Foley and Donald Trump were inductees of the 2013 Hall of Fame. Foley was inducted by his in-ring foe Terry Funk and Trump was inducted by his fellow billionaire buddy, Vince McMahon.

Donald Trump’s relationship with Vince McMahon

Besides their friendship, Donald Trump is the employer of Vince’s wife Linda McMahon who serves as the 25th administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Donald Trump is no stranger to being a helper of the company. In 1988, WWE used Trump Plaza in Atlantic City as the venue for WrestleMania IV. The show was a huge success and Trump hosted the next year’s Wrestlemania in the same place.