“I was wearing the boots” – WWE Legend Mick Foley admits to wearing shoe lifts against The Undertaker to appear more menacing

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently disclosed that he used shoe lifts during his rivalry against The Undertaker in 1996.

The battle between Mick Foley and The Undertaker is probably one of the best feuds in the history of WWE. The two Hall of Famers faced each other in many brutal matches during the prime of their careers. Taker and Foley pushed all limits to deliver many memorable moments during their feud.

One such moment came during their Hell in a Cell match at the King of The Ring PPV. In the match, Taker threw Mankind off the top of the 16 feet steel cell. The match itself was so brutal that it is considered one of the best Hell In A Cell matches of all time.

Mick Foley wore shoe lifts to look taller and more menacing than The Undertaker

Recently, on the inaugural episode of his ‘Foley is Pod‘ podcast, Mick Foley recalled his iconic feud with The Phenom. The Cactus Jack revealed he used to wear lifts in his shoes during his feud with The Undertaker. Foley thinks although he was ‘a legit 6’4’, he looked shorter on TV because of getting hunched and gnarled over.

“I was wearing the boots… so that I could be taller and look more menacing for The Undertaker. I was a legit 6’4” when I worked, but I hunched over. Foley stated.

Mick Foley also recalled that when he signed with WWE in 1996, he knew he will be feuding with The Deadman. So, in order to look taller against the 6’10 Undertaker, Foley started using shoe lifts.

The debut episode of #FoleyIsPod is available NOW! It’s Career vs. Title and two men will walk through HELL to put an end to a violent rivalry! Foley Is Pod: NO WAY OUT 2000 is available for early access exclusively on https://t.co/ucxZtDe3UZ@RealMickFoley @HeyHeyItsConrad pic.twitter.com/CEYBbNoWdM — Foley Is Pod (@FoleyIsPod) June 2, 2022

The Hardcore Legend shares a backstage misconception regarding his height

While speaking on his show, Mick Foley also shared a strange misconception people had about his height. During the Attitude Era, some people thought Foley was shorter than he was. The Hardcore Legend also tried to guess the reason behind the misconception.

Foley noted despite being 6’2, his billed size in WWE was a few inches short. He also gagged about being the only man to get billed shorted that he actually was. Moreover, Mick Foley recalled the legendary ring announcer Howard Finkel who always believed Foley was 5’10. He said:

“People had in their minds… I was built at 6’2” because I think Howard Finkel thought I was 5’10”. A lot of people think I’m a lot shorter.”

Mick Foley also joked that he won’t be 6’4 anymore because of age and all the ridiculous things he did off the ring apron. Anyway, both icons are now retired. While Moley Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, The Undertaker was inducted by Vince McMahon earlier this year.

