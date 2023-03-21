“WWE, I’m Ready” – Controversial Influencer, Andrew Tate, Once Explained Why He Would Be a Perfect WWE Superstar

Former kickboxing World Champion, Andrew Tate, once claimed that he would be a good fit in WWE. Andrew Tate has grabbed the headlines for multiple reasons in the past. He is without question the most successful influencer on the internet. Way before his arrest on 29th December 2022, The Top G once expressed his desire to be in the WWE. His brother, Tristan Tate, was also of the same opinion.

Given his ongoing beef with Logan Paul, seeing Andrew Tate in the WWE will indeed be a treat for the fans. Paul and Tate have engaged in a war of words in the past on the internet.

It’s clear that there’s no love lost between the two internet celebrities. The YouTuber-turned-wrestler has even expressed his willingness to fight Andrew Tate in the octagon.

Andrew Tate claims he’d be a good fit in the WWE

During a conversation in the Tate studio, Tristan Tate explained how compelling it would be to see Andrew Tate in the WWE. According to the little brother, The Top G has all the ingredients that make a WWE superstar. And Andrew Tate couldn’t agree more.

Tristan also added that the sport requires wrestlers to be athletic. Responding to Tristan, Top G claimed that he is ready for WWE.

“I am from a different world like these YouTubers and stuff, they grew up in America now that YouTube is cool. I made my money on the streets. I’m living out there. I’ve been through…. anyone who’s a big fan of mine, they know what I’ve been through… Let’s talk about WWE, I’m ready” Tate stated.

Interestingly, Andrew Tate was namedropped on SmackDown by Paul Heyman during Logan Paul’s rivalry with Roman Reigns. The Tate brothers are currently serving time in the Romanian clink on the alleged charges of Human Trafficking, rape, and other criminal charges.

Andrew and Tristan Tate have been offered Afghani citizenship by the Taliban

Although the Tate brothers remain in detention, they have much support from their followers across the globe. Amidst the ongoing allegations that have not produced any evidence, Andrew and Tristan are offered Afghani citizenship by the Taliban.

The PR dept of the Taliban took to Twitter to announce that once the Tate brothers are released, they will be given the chance to make themselves at home in Afghanistan. The note intends to safeguard the brothers from the matrix.

Once released, We intend to welcome the #Tate brothers to Afghanistan and make them honorary Afghan citizens. Our masculine passport will provide them with the best possible protection against kidnapping by #Matrix affiliated nations. #FreeTheTates #FreeTopGs #AndrewTate pic.twitter.com/1nKroNDngQ — Taliban Public Relations Department, Commentary (@TalibanPRD) March 18, 2023

“Once released, we intend to welcome the #Tate brothers to Afghanistan and make them honorary Afghan citizens. Our masculine passport will provide them with the best possible protection against kidnapping by #Matrix affiliated nations.”

