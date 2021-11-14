“Hangman” Adam Page beats Kenny Omega to become new AEW World Champion at Full Gear 2021 to culminate a two year storyline.

Kenny Omega’s 346 day reign as the AEW World Champion has finally come to an end. The Cleaner has been cleaned up by the millennial cowboy with Anxiety. Hangman Adam Page has finally scaled the summit and now reigns as their new World Champion.

Page and Omega clashed in what was arguably the match of the night. Many could have seen the result coming by a mile. However, the magic was in how the two performers got there. From the moment they walked out, both Omega and Page told a story with their bodies that enthralled the fans, both at home and in the arena.

Omega gained the early advantage after Don Callis grabbed Page’s boot in the early moments. Callis kept getting involved whenever he could. However, Page eventually made his comeback, hitting Omega with his trademark moonsault on the outside of the ring.



Omega ended Page’s momentum with a springboard sunset liger bomb from the top rope. He then went for a pin following a Tiger Driver 98 but Page was able to kick out.

Page sent Omega through the table after a flying lariat from the top rope. He looked to finish the match with a buckshot lariat. However, Omega pulled the referee in front of him to take the blow. Both Callis and Omega tried to cheat by using the World title as a weapon in the absence of a referee but Page overcame both of them.

Near the end of the match, the Young Bucks walked out and watched Page hitting Omega with the One Winged Angel. With Omega stunned, Page looked to finish him off with the buckshot lariat. He looked towards the Young Bucks. Nick Jackson looked on while Matt Jackson appeared to nod at Page who hit Omega with another lariat to win the AEW World title.



After the match, the Dark Order came to the ring and celebrated with Page. They offered him a celebratory beer, which he smacked away and wanted a big hug instead. They hoisted him on their shoulders as the PPV came to a close.



