“Could You Get a Volume Discount” – Triple H Reacts to Joel Embiid Being Fined $25,000 for Using DX Crotch Chop Celebration

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin may have embodied the Attitude Era, but it can be argued that it was D-Generation X that started it. Shawn Michaels and Triple H, got together to form the rebellious faction alongside Chyna and took WWE TV by storm. Before then, the WWE was a much more family friendly programming. But the group decided it was time to introduce some edge, attitude if you will, to television. Children around the world copied much of their antics, one of which included a celebration that entailed bringing focus to their groin area while shouting ‘suck it’ to everyone. NBA superstar Joel Embiid turned the clock recently with the Crotch Chop celebration, prompting a response from Triple H himself.

Also read: Who are the Coaches for NBA All-Star Games?

Sixers center, Embiid, celebrated their win over the Nets, with the DX Crotch Chop. He was swiftly punished by the NBA, who levied a $25,000 fine on him. However, Triple H, who now is the WWE Chief Content Officer, insinuated to help him pay this and future fines, so he could continue with the celebration.

Triple H reacts to Joel Embiid being fined $25,000 for using DX Crotch Chop celebration

While the NBA was not too pleased with the obscene gesture, Triple H appears to be highly impressed with Joel Embiid for using his signature move. So much so, that he pretty much offered to pay for this offense and any future events with a lump sum payment to the NBA.

“Curious, Joel Embiid If you wrote a bigger check now, could you get a volume discount to cover the rest of the season??” he responded to the news.

Curious, @JoelEmbiid…

If you wrote a bigger check now, could you get a volume discount to cover the rest of the season??#IllChipIn #SuckIt https://t.co/fSNS0Csy2n — Triple H (@TripleH) January 28, 2023

Embiid has yet to respond to the comment. However, it is safe to say that the $25,000 fine he copped is well worth the reaction from the originator of the celebration himself.

This is not his first rodeo with the DX Cross Chop

Joel Embiid is clearly a fan of the move. This is far from the first time he has used the move inside an NBA court.

Embiid AND 1 on KAT. it’s on in Philly. pic.twitter.com/fzupplLWel — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 4, 2021

Kevin Durant took to Twitter to express his disgust at the cross chop, calling it a “trash celebration.”

Embiid was quick to respond. He posted a redone D-X video with himself in it, essentially telling the Brooklyn Nets star to, well, suck it.

Click here for more NBA News