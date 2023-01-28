Bianca Belair was called up to the main roster back in 2020. However, the promotion did not find much use for her, and she floundered for a while until Survivor Series, where she was the last person on team SmackDown to be eliminated. Her next big moment was winning the 2021 Royal Rumble, earning her a ticket into the main event of WrestleMania, where she triumphed over Sasha Banks (now Mercedes Mone) to become the SmackDown women’s champion. However, none of this would be possible without the support of the first horsewoman she got into a feud with, Bayley.

Bianca Belair wrote her name in the history books when she faced the Boss on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. The match began with tears in her eyes and ended with her smiling with the Blue belt around her waist. However, the original plan for the event was much different than what transpired.

Bayley reportedly pitched for Bianca Belair to win 2021 Royal Rumble over Charlotte Flair

According to former WWE writer Chris Dunn, Charlotte Flair was originally booked to win the Royal Rumble. This is quite interesting considering the Queen had won the 30-women match the year before as well. However, Vince McMahon changed his plans after Bayley, who was feuding with Belair at the time, pitched a different result.

“Charlotte was going to go over,” Dunn said on the “Public Enemies Podcast.” “They rehearsed Charlotte going over, and Bianca was going to get eliminated midway through the match.”

An idea was pitched for an obstacle course that included lifting Otis. Vince McMahon was reportedly won over by the EST. Her promo after losing to Bayley also helped her cause and with a heavy involvement from Adam Pearce and Daniel Bryan, Belair was chosen to go over Flair instead.

Interestingly, neither Charlotte Flair nor Bayley were on the WrestleMania card that year.

Bianca managed to win her feud against Bayley before winning the Royal Rumble and setting her sights on Sasha Banks. The two put on a masterclass in the main event of WrestleMania 37 night 1 with Belair coming out on top. Belair then held the title until SummerSlam where she lost the title to Becky Lynch in a short match.

Belair managed to get her win back over Becky and is the current RAW Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair is the current SmackDown women’s Champion. Interestingly, there are reports that the two will face each other at WrestleMania.

It is not clear how they will get there, but if they do so, this will be the first singles encounter between the two.

Belair has beaten 3 out of the four horsewomen during her short stint on the main roster. Can she make it four for four, or will Charlotte prove to be a harder obstacle? We will have to wait and watch to find out.

