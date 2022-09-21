WWE Once Planned to Team Up Pat McAfee With NFL Superstar Aaron Rodgers!

WWE had reportedly planned to team up former NFL punter Pat McAfee with NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers.

Pat McAfee witnessed two back-to-back matches during WrestleMania 38. The first match saw the NFL punter defeating the rising wrestler Austin Theory. The very next match was an impromptu one against the then Boss of WWE, Vince McMahon.

McAfee has wrestled a total of five matches. Out of those five, Pat was a part of two matches at NXT when he was feuding with the Undisputed Era faction and played a cowardly heel character. The first was a singles match against Adam Cole and the second was a gruelling eight-man WarGames match in the later part of 2020. It was at this time that WWE reportedly discussed pairing McAfee with Aaron Rodgers!

Discussing the topic Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated stated that McAfee owns immense respect in the arena of sports. He also added that there was serious internal discussion of having McAfee reappear after the loss to The Undisputed Era and jump Cole and align himself with a new partner. Further saying that the mystery reveal was going to be NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers.

Barrasso said that it would have brought instant mainstream notoriety to NXT. He also noted that McAfee has all kinds of connections that could be capitalized upon in WWE.

It should be noted that Pat was awarded the WrestleMania match during the course of an interview with Vince McMahon on The Pat McAfee Show.

Speaking about the same Pat had said,

“Last night was a dream come true, Last night was the time of my life. Last night…I should have been undefeated at WrestleMania, but I got bamboozled. There was no way that was a sanctioned match. I’m undefeated at WrestleMania.”

“Absolutely thankful for everybody and everything. Austin Theory, he’s a good kid. He’s on his way. I was very fortunate to be there. There was some cool stuff that took place at WrestleMania. Shoutout to everybody on the internet that gave me a lot of love. I can’t thank you enough. It was a f*cking dream and you guys are the best,” added Pat as he broke his character.

In his speech, Pat thanked all his fans who bestow love upon him and even support him over the internet. Speaking about Austin Theory, McAfee said that he is a good kid and owns a long future in WWE!