Steelers News: Aaron Rodgers’ Direct Message to Pittsburgh Teammates in His First Team Meeting

After suffering from uninspiring quarterback play for the better part of the last four years, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to find a spark with what remains of Aaron Rodgers. It’s been nearly a decade since the Steelers last had a top 10 scoring offense. So, landing the quarterback with the seventh most career passing yards in NFL history should certainly create a bit of optimism.

It has been a tale of ‘so far, so good’ for Rodgers in Pittsburgh. He seemed to have nothing but glowing remarks following his initial meetings and interactions with the Steelers. From his newfound roster mates to the coaching staff, everything appears to be in place for what he’s “pretty sure” will be his final season.

During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that he had expressed his desire to “pass on his knowledge” to the next generation of Steelers players in his first official team meeting. Given the team’s current lack of firepower, Rodgers’ experience may prove to be a net positive for Pittsburgh.

“I’ve played 20 years and I want to share those experiences with you guys. Whoever wants to learn offense, defense, and team[work]. Whatever it is, about life, about football, about the mistakes I’ve made and how to learn from those… I want to pass on whatever I can to these guys,” Rodgers said.

The veteran quarterback also admitted that the addition of D.K. Metcalf played a large part in his decision to sign with the Steelers. In suggesting that “D.K. is a lead by example guy,” Rodgers explained that their shared workout session at UCLA started a connection between the two.

“He’s not just a specimen, but he’s a really solid human being. He is a solid, solid dude and he leads by example… The room goes how the top dog goes, and when D.K. catches the ball and finishes 60 yards to the endzone, it makes everybody else want to do the same thing,” said Rodgers.

Having crossed paths with Mike Tomlin on more than a few occasions throughout his 20-year career, Rodgers also said the tenured head coach is “one of the coolest guys I’ve ever been around in the game.” With their friendship going back to his early days in Green Bay, he claimed he is enjoying every step of the process with Tomlin.

“I love that friendship that’s building. I’m enjoying sitting in the meeting room, listening to him talk to the team… That’s the thing that’s really exciting about Pittsburgh, the built-in leadership that already exists there,” added Rodgers.

For all of the controversies that Rodgers has shared with various coaching staffs and front office personnel throughout the past two decades, the veteran seems to have finally found a place to call home. No more scheduling controversies or locker room-altering comments, just a hospitable workout environment that prioritizes football first and foremost.