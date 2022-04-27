WWE Runs Fan Survey and asks for their thoughts on Ranking System and more

Recently, WWE conducted a survey on selected fans and asks for their thoughts on a Ranking System indicating what they are currently contemplating.

Lately, WWE has been running several surveys on selected members of the WWE fanbase. These surveys are aimed to get the opinion of the fans on certain topics.

A recent survey conducted by WWE was related to the upcoming premium live show WrestleMania Backlash card. In that survey, the fans were asked to rank the WrestleMania Backlash Card matches from “Not at All Interested” to “Extremely Interested.”

WWE conducted a survey asking fan’s opinions on real behind-the-scenes workings, NFTs, and More

In a survey sent out to selected fans last week, WWE asked the recipients several questions. The notable questions covered in the recent survey were:

How many times a month do they watch RAW, SmackDown, and NXT?

How often do they attend WWE Live Events and watch Premium events?

Are they interested in NFTs?

Are they interested in “real behind-the-scenes workings at WWE?”

Which Social Media platforms do they follow with WWE?

In the past, a ranking system called the WWE “Power Rankings” or “Power 25” did exist in WWE. The ranking system centered around superstars who made a bigger impact on WWE television weekly. WWE used these Power Rankings for the last time in 2019.

One question in the survey that caught the eyes of the fans was related to NFTs.

Most of the questions in these surveys are standard and used in prior surveys. In the past, WWE has used questions based on monthly viewership and social media engagement in their previous surveys too.

One question that sounded uncommon and yielded excitement among fans was the one on NFTs. By asking fans about their view on NFTs, WWE might be indicating its near future plans. WWE might be looking to introduce Non-Fungible Tokens(NFTs). If so, this won’t be the first time as WWE has sold The Undertaker NFTs in the past.

AEW is already using this ranking system since 2019

Since AEW started in 2019, it has used a ranking system based on the wins and losses of the wrestlers. AEW employed the ranking system to differentiate itself and add a touch of legitimacy to the championship competitors. AEW updates these rankings every week, and wrestlers with a high rank usually get a shot at the title.

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday April 6, 2022 pic.twitter.com/OB7B4s40Et — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2022

Occasionally, these rankings have been avoided for storyline purposes. For example, if a wrestler is going to challenge for the world championship but is not in the top five, the ranking can even be supplanted. Because of that, there have been times when the ranking system has received mixed reactions and criticism.

It would be interesting to see how WWE uses the results of these surveys. Still, this way, WWE officials will get an idea of what the audience expects and might even affect certain in-ring storylines in the future.

