WWE SmackDown Spoilers: Major Return and Announcement, New Feuds, Intense Promo, and More

The upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown will be broadcast live from The Pinnacle Bank Arena in Nebraska. The SmackDown after WrestleMania did not quite make the noise that WWE hoped for. WWE is looking to change things up this time. So far, the company has announced a match between Xavier Woods and LA Knight. The match will most likely be to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

In addition, the former United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to make his return to the show. Nakamura’s gimmick failed to enthrall the fans in 2021.

It remains to be seen if his return could reinvigorate his on-screen character. Aside from that, the SmackDown lineup is replete with action-packed matches.

WWE Spoilers regarding the SmackDown match card on April 14th

Xero News reported the early plans and spoilers for WWE SmackDown. The show will seemingly kick off with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle doing a segment. Ever since Matt Riddle made his return to WWE, he has been instrumental in backing up Zayn and Usos against the Bloodline. Riddle will reportedly take on the enforcer of Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, in the main event.

Smackdown Early Plans pic.twitter.com/39V1jCUJIB — Xero News (@NewsXero) April 14, 2023

Here is what the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown will entail, per Xero News.

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle will open the show

New Champion Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan’s celebration will be interrupted by Sonya Devilled and Chelsea Green

Jey Uso and Paul Heyman in an intense promo

LA Knight Vs Xavier Woods for IC Championship title shot

Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. Madcap Moss

Shinsuke Nakamura will feud with Karrion Kross next

Santos Escobar Vs. Damian Priest

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Vs The Usos rematch for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships will be announced

Matt Riddle Vs Solo Sikoa in the main event

Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle save Kevin Owens from a beatdown from the Bloodline on Raw

The latest edition of Raw saw Kevin Owens take on Solo Sikoa in a singles match. After Sikoa defeated Owens, the numbers game got the best of Owens. The one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown.

However, Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle made their surprise appearance on the show and warded off the Bloodline from doing further damage to Owens. We will have to wait and see how things play out this Friday Night on SmackDown.

