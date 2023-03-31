SmackDown Live Spoilers: Major Updates About the Go-Home Edition of SmackDown Before WrestleMania 39

The go-home edition of SmackDown before any pay-per-view gives fans a final indication of what to expect next night. This Friday is going to be the final stop before this year’s Showcase of Immortals. And WWE has already announced that André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal 2023 for the show. A recent report by Xero News has provided some more spoilers about tonight’s SmackDown Live.

WWE will host its last SmackDown Live before WrestleMania 39 from the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. The 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony is also scheduled to take place tonight. In short, fans have more than one reason to tune in to this week’s edition of the blue brand.

Major Spoilers About Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and More on Tonight’s SmackDown Live

Xero News, through a Twitter post, provided spoilers about matches/ segments that could take place on this week’s SmackDown Live. The report stated that the show will start with a segment between The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.

Moreover, fans might see a tag team match between Sheamus-Drew McIntyre and Imperium. A segment between Rey Mysterio and Legado Del Fantasma is also in plans for tonight.

Xero News further went on to give fans some good news about the main eventers of WrestleMania 39. According to spoilers, the go-home edition of SmackDown Live will see a segment between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

As it is the last show before the mega event, fans should prepare themselves for a bulk of promo videos. Xero News noted WWE will air promotional videos of WrestleMania 39 throughout the show.

Tonight’s André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal could set up a match for WrestleMania 39

When WWE announced the battle royal last week, there were rumors that the match might serve a bigger purpose. It was reported that WWE is looking to kill two birds with one stone. They want to continue the tradition and at the same time, set a match for WrestleMania 39.

And the match that is reported to get official tonight is Bobby Lashley versus LA Knight. The All Mighty was initially supposed to face Bray Wyatt, but due to the latter’s illness, the plans had to be dropped. Well, if he is still unfit, WWE might book the match through André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Andre the Giant Battle Royal will setup Knight vs Lashley on night 1 Bray will be evaluated this week and if he clear he will be at smackdown and mania — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 25, 2023

Nevertheless, it will be Triple H’s last weekly last show before his first WrestleMania as Creative Head. And the spoilers suggest, he has action, verbal war, and a lot of WrestleMania 39 hype planned for tonight’s SmackDown live.

