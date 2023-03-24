WWE News and Rumors: Major Spoilers Regarding Tonight’s SmackDown Live Episode

Before WrestleMania 39, only two episodes of SmackDown Live are left, and one of them will take place tonight from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. WWE has already advertised a couple of big matches for the show. While Cody Rhodes, for the first time since his WWE return, is going to wrestle on the blue brand, Rey Mysterio will square off against LA Knight. A recent report has given some more spoilers regarding tonight’s SmackDown Live episode.

Xero News, through a Twitter post, discussed the match card of the penultimate SmackDown episode before WrestleMania 39. The report also gave fans an insight as to what more can happen tonight.

SmackDown Live spoilers on Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, KO, and More

Last week, Cody Rhodes had a backstage confrontation with the Imperium. The segment ended up setting a match between The American Nightmare and Ludwig Kaiser this week.

Cody vs Ludwig Keiser is happening next week #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Mv1qbqLmZb — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) March 18, 2023

Providing more spoilers, Xero News stated that tonight’s SmackDown Live will also feature a promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman.

Similarly, Rey Mysterio versus LA Knight is also set for tonight’s SmackDown Live following a backstage segment last week. And on this week’s RAW, a segment involving the whole Mysterio family was also announced.

The entire Mysterio family will be on #SmackDown this Friday in Las Vegas. The family drama is back. — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 21, 2023

Xero News stated that the show will also feature a contract signing segment between Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Gunther(C). The three men are set for a 3-way match at WrestleMania 39 for the IC title. It further added that a singles match between Gunther and Butch might also take place.

The report also provided spoilers about the involvement of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for tonight’s SmackDown Live. Last week, both men finally let the bygones be bygones and got back together. According to Xero News, The PrizeFighter will host his Kevin Owens Show tonight with Sami as a guest.

Know I said I wouldnt post but SD Tomorrow is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Smackdown Plans pic.twitter.com/M0kBqHNH4z — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 23, 2023

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will once again be absent from the show

Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns is a match made for only The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, the only complaint about the whole thing is the lack of appearances from the champion. In fact, since Royal Rumble 2023, Roman and Cody have had only two face-offs.

Moreover, just like last week, The Tribal Chief will not be present on SmackDown Live tonight. With almost a week left for WrestleMania 39, the booking decision doesn’t seem very wise. WWE management must put more effort as the match is set to headline the mega event.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.