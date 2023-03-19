WWE Spoilers: Potential New Plans for Ronda Rousey Heading Into WrestleMania 39

Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Ronda Rousey celebrates after winning the women s Royal Rumble match during the Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

WWE has reportedly changed plans for Ronda Rousey in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. It was previously reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler would compete for the women’s tag titles against Lita and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39. This meant that Lita and Lynch would have been pulling double duty at the Show of Shows. However, a recent report states that WWE has something different planned for Rousey and Baszler. It should be noted that The Rowdy One is currently nursing a legitimate arm injury.

In an edition of SmackDown on March 3rd, Rousey and Baszler were slated to face Tegan Nox and Natalia in tag team action but, Baszler ended up facing Noz in a singles match instead due to Ronda’s injury.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion was also seen favoring her arm in a sling at ringside during the match. However, this will not keep her from competing at the Grandest Stage.

Spoilers on WWE’s plans for Ronda Rousey for WrestleMania 39

According to WrestleVotes, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will enter the fatal four-way women’s tag team match at WrestleMania 39. The other participants include the team of Natalia & Shotzi, Chelsea Green & Carmella, and Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan and Rodriguez defeated Emma and Tegan Nox on SmackDown to qualify for the match at the Show of Shows.

As of last creative discussion, the women’s fatal four way at WrestleMania will be: Raquel/ Liv vs. Shayna / Ronda vs. Nattie / Shotzi vs. Carmella & Chelsea. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 18, 2023

Although Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were previously rumored to compete for the tag titles at WrestleMania, it makes more sense for Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to practice their rematch clause.

At this point, it is not known if the fatal four-way tag team action will take place on Night 1 or Night 2 of the show. It also remains to be seen if the winners of the contest get a title shot following WrestleMania.

Which teams will compete in the men’s fatal four-way tag team match?

WWE announced the two fatal four-way showcase matches for WrestleMania on Friday’s edition of SmackDown. According to WrestleVotes, the men’s tag team action will feature Street Profits, Alpha Academy, Viking Raider, and Braun Strowman & Ricochet.

However, the participants haven’t yet been officially announced by WWE. So far, the promotion has confirmed only nine matches for the show.

I’m told 2 additional matches are coming to the WrestleMania card. Both Men’s & Women’s four way tags. The men’s lineup is currently scheduled as: Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman / Ricochet. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 17, 2023

Click here for more wrestling news.