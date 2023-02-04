Ronda Rousey WrestleMania 39 Spoilers: What Are the Plans for the Baddest Woman on the Planet?

Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest stars in the WWE. She has been a major player at every WrestleMania she has been a part of. From facing Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to being the first female WrestleMania main eventer, Rousey has always been a significant part of WWE’s plans. It is no different this year. The Baddest woman on the planet is reportedly a lock for WrestleMania 39. There were doubts following her absence from the Royal Rumble. However, it has since emerged that she is very much a part of WWE’s plans heading into the grandest stage of all this April.

Also read: Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Would Be As Big As Serena Williams If She Broke The World Title Record in Wrestling

Rousey was originally set to defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble against Raquel Gonzalez. However, plans changed, and she dropped the title to Charlotte Flair ahead of the Premium Live Event. There were reports of a potential clash against Becky Lynch at the show of shows, however, it seems the WWE have something else in mind for her.

Ronda Rousey WrestleMania 39 spoilers

According to Dave Meltzer, Lynch and Rousey will not go head-to-head with each other in singles action. In fact, Rousey will not have a singles match at all, but will instead have a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. She will partner fellow UFC Horsewomen, Shayna Baszler, in their quest for gold against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO Sky and Dakota Kai.

Baszler and Rousey have been seen onscreen on several occasions before, but they have yet to signal their intent as a team so far. There is, however, still time for that storyline to be put in place.

This will not be Rousey’s first tag team match at WrestleMania. She partnered Kurt Angle at her first WrestleMania appearance against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, putting on a phenomenal show.

Why was Ronda Rousey not at the Royal Rumble?

As mentioned earlier, Rousey was set to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Raquel at the Royal Rumble. However, she is yet to be seen on WWE TV since dropping the title to Flair on an episode of SmackDown. She was not even seen at the Royal Rumble.

According to Meltzer, the decision to do so was because the WWE do not want to marginalize her star power.

Meltzer wrote:

“The decision as of last week was that Ronda Rousey will not be in the Rumble because of the feeling that WWE didn’t want to marginalize her star power by being just someone in the match, since she wasn’t going to win it or be the focal point.”

The decision as of last week was that Ronda Rousey will not be in the Rumble because of the feeling that WWE didn’t want to marginalize her star power by being just someone in the match since she wasn’t going to win it or be the focal point – WON pic.twitter.com/RE617zQ5HC — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) January 27, 2023

Click here for more Wrestling News