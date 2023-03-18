WrestleMania 39 Spoilers: Lita and Becky Lynch May Wrestle on Both Nights of WrestleMania

A six-women tag team match involving Lita, Becky, Trish, and Damage CTRL is on the card for WrestleMania 39. But Lita and Lynch may work two nights of WrestleMania 39. Lita and Lynch recently dethroned Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai and emerged as the new women’s tag team Champions with a little assist from the returning Trish Stratus. Following the interference, the trio stood tall, basking in the glory.

On March 6th, the six-women tag team match was made after the challenge was thrown by the legendary, Trish Stratus. In addition, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are also looking to chase the tag team titles. This means WWE may have the reigning tag team Champions work two nights at the Grandest Stage.

Lita and Becky Lynch are reportedly going to work both nights of WrestleMania 39

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Lita and Becky Lynch may have their hands full at the upcoming WrestleMania 39. Since the tag titles are tied up in a trios rivalry, the reigning tag team Champions may have to defend their titles against the tag team of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on one of the nights of WrestleMania.

Ronda and Shayna are still due to wrestle At Mania vs Lita and Becky who are booked to worked both nights of Mania -Meltzer — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 17, 2023

However, let’s not forget that Iyo and Dakota are still entitled to have a rematch. It is also likely for Lita and Lynch to lose their titles ahead of WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen if Lynch and Lita get entangled in pulling double duty at the Show of Shows.

Trish Stratus is expected to turn heel to work a match with Becky Lynch at SummerSlam

WRKD Wrestling reported last week that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is going to turn heel soon to start a feud with Becky Lynch. Their feud will lead to a dream match at SummerSlam.

Trish last competed in singles capacity in 2019 at SummerSlam against Charlotte Flair. The wrestling legend put the Queen over and if history is anything to go by, it appears that Becky Lynch is going to receive the same treatment.

The long term plan, as of this moment, is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam. — WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) March 10, 2023

