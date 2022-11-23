WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Date, Time, Match Card, and Live Stream

Survivor Series is just around the corner. The 36th edition of the PPV event features action that is never seen before in WWE. WWE has planned two WarGames matches for both male and female talents. A WarGame match is an innovative environment designed to inflict punishment. Two standard-sized rings will be set up side-by-side and engulfed by a steel cage. Much like the traditional Survivor Series elimination match, WarGames will feature two teams with five competitors in each group.

The ultimate feud-settling match was designed to test the intestinal fortitude of all competitors. The match first came to be in 1980, introduced by the legendary Hall of Famer, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhoades.

While it’s a rare sight in WWE, fans from the 80s will be familiar with the setup as it was used back in the day in other promotions such as NWA and WCW. As WarGames will be the highlight of Survivor Series 2022, a few other matches will also take place before the two main events to warm up the fans.

Match Card:

The first WarGames females match will feature Bianca Belair, Asuka, Mia Yim, TBD, and Alexa Bliss Vs. Rhea Ripley Nikki Cross, and Damage CTRL.

The WarGames males match will feature the Bloodline including the Usos Vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and The Brawling Brutes.

OFFICIAL! Team Bloodline v Team Brawling Brutes & Drew & KO inside WarGames at Survivor Series. Next Saturday can’t come soon enough. An incredible graphic to go along 🔥🔥🔥#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/RxYJeG2mVR — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 19, 2022

The event will also feature Ronda Rousey(champion) Vs. Shotzi for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

[Officiel] Match pour les Survivor Series! Ronda Rousey (c) VS. Shotzi – Smackdown Women’s Championship pic.twitter.com/Kqy1oyi1vn — Les Gaulois du Catch (@GauloisDuCatch) November 12, 2022

The United States Champion Seth Rollins Vs. Austin Theory Vs. Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match for the US Title.

Wow!!!!!!! Now that’s a hell of a match. Bobby Lashley vs Seth Rollins vs Austin Theory at WWE Survivor Series 2022. pic.twitter.com/ky29bkgXLY — Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) November 22, 2022

Plus, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Mia Yim Vs. The Judgement Day’s Fin Balor, Damien Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley.

I forbid any soul from either judgement day or the OC to interfere in this match , @TripleH i beg you , just let those two gentlemen give us a clinic one vs one 100% clean🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/DPPjMBEdh1 — switchblade era /Kroissant 🌕🦋 (@Kroissant_AT) November 17, 2022

When and where to watch Survivor Series WarGames 2022

The Survivor Series WarGames 2022 will emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26, Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. GMT on Sunday.

You can watch Survivor Series on the WWE Network. New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

If you are in the US, Survivor Series is available exclusively on NBC’s new subscription streaming platform, Peacock Premium. A regular subscription for Peacock Premium starts at $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year, and the ad-free version (Peacock Premium Plus) runs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Peacock also offers a free seven-day trial for either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, so anyone who hasn’t subscribed to the streaming platform can use the free trial to watch Crown Jewel this weekend. If you do not have a Peacock subscription, you can also contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch.

If you are in the UK and are without a WWE network subscription you can buy Survivor Series on pay-per-view via BT Sport Box Office 2.

Viewers in India can watch it live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. OTT platform SonyLIV app as well as Jio TV and Airtel TV will also broadcast the pay per view.

