Survivor Series War Games: Official Rules For WWE’s Upcoming First-Ever Show

In less than 24 hours, WWE will be holding its inaugural Survivor Series War Games pay-per-view. For the first time in history, the theme will be introduced to WWE’s main roster. Although the concept was introduced in 1987 by Dusty Rhodes in NWA, it made its official entry in WWE in 2017. During his time as the head of NXT, Triple H introduced the concept.

However, for those who are unaware of what the newly introduced PPV is, this is the right place to look for.

Here are the official rules for WWE’s upcoming Survivor Series War Games show

Unlike other pay-per-views, WWE’s Survivor Series War Games has a whole different feel and setup. Instead of one, there will be two rings inside a steel cage. And unlike a normal steel cage match, the rules are also different.

There will be two teams with five members each, and each team will be contained in a separate cage. While one member from both sides will start the match, other members will be inside the cage that is away from those who are fighting.

After five minutes, a member of the Advantage team will enter the cage, and the match will continue. Usually, the team who gets the advantage is decided by a coin toss, this time, WWE held a tag team match.

After three minutes, another member of the opposition will enter the cage and even the odds. This will go on until all ten superstars are in the ring.

The most interesting thing about Survivor Series War Games is that the actual match will start after that. The first team to get a pin-fall or submission will be declared victorious.

This year, WWE has announced two official matches that will have the War Games Theme. In the opening part, it is rumored that team Bianca will be up against team Bayley. And in the main event, Roman Reigns alongside his whole Bloodline will fight The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

Team Sheamus recently pinned The Usos to get the numbers advantage this Saturday

Since its formation, The Bloodline has dominated every opponent because of their numbers. One of the biggest reasons for their success is that whenever they enter the ring, they enter as a pack. However, that will not be the case at Survivor Series War Games.

On the recent episode of Smackdown Live, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced The Usos to decide which team would get the advantage. Thanks to Kevin Owens, The Bloodline got distracted and ended up losing the match.

Nevertheless, now that team Sheamus has an advantage over the numbers initially, things won’t be easy for The Bloodline. However, every time their backs have been against the wall, The Tribal Chief has found a way. Let’s see whether he does the same this Saturday or will team Sheamus emerge victorious.

