WWE’s Original Plan for Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023 Revealed

In less than a year, Sami Zayn, from a mid-card superstar, has become a main-eventer in WWE. In fact, at last year’s Elimination Chamber, “The Great Liberator” was not even on the match card. However, this year, he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Title. Moreover, many believe he should be in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It appears “The Heart and Soul of NXT” has finally found his prime on the main roster. Recently, a report revealed what WWE had originally planned for Sami Zayn at this year’s Elimination Chamber and the Show of Shows.

At Royal Rumble last month, The Honorary Uce left The Bloodline after hitting The Tribal Chief with a chair. A week later, Sami Zayn challenged Roman Reigns at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV. While many want him to dethrone the undisputed champion, Dave Meltzer’s recent report suggests otherwise.

WWE’s initial plan is to turn Jey Uso on Sami Zayn at the upcoming Elimination Chamber

In a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed the early creative plans for Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. Moreover, the report also shed light on his role at this year’s Showcase of Immortals.

According to Meltzer, a few months back, WWE was planning for Jey Uso to betray The Honorary Uce at Elimination Chamber. After that, Sami and Kevin Owen will finally team up and face The Usos at WrestleMania 39. However, that might not be happening as Meltzer noted “a lot has changed” since then.

It was noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the original plan was for Zayn to lose, Jey Uso to turn on him and the Usos vs. Zayn & Owens at WrestleMania back many months. That being said, “a lot has changed” since then. — Xero News (@NewsXero) February 17, 2023

After what happened at Royal Rumble, only Jey Uso has shown some love for The Honorary. In fact, many felt he could end up helping Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. However, if WWE goes with its original plan, something else will happen this Saturday.

The Honorary Uce shared a heart-to-heart moment with Jey Uso last week on SmackDown

Last week’s edition of the blue brand saw Sami Zayn having an honest chat with Jey Uso backstage. The Honorary Uce thanked the “Right Hand Man” for what he did for him at Royal Rumble last month. Sami acknowledged Jey Uso but at the same time, warned him not to go down with the ship.

Nevertheless, no Bloodline member was present on today’s edition of the show. However, the hometown boy Sami Zayn was there to hype the most important match of his career. After receiving a five-minute standing ovation, The Honorary Uce claimed he will take down The Tribal Chief tomorrow night.

