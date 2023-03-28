Who Will The WWE Edition of Wheel of Fortune Feature During the WrestleMania 39 Week?

WWE is pulling out all the stops promoting the upcoming WrestleMania 39. With WrestleMania less than a week away, certain WWE superstars are going to make an appearance at ABC’s Wheel of Fortune this week. To keep the buzz going around WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, Wheel of Fortune will feature WWE stars from the 27th to the 31st of March. For the unaware, Wheel of Fortune is an American TV game show where contestants compete by solving word puzzles and winning cash prizes.

The show is broadcasted on ABC, CBS, and NBC networks. WWE superstars are no strangers to making appearances on TV game shows. In the past, many wrestlers have made appearances on game shows like The Weakest Link, Family Feud, and more to promote an upcoming event.

Here is the list of WWE superstars who will be featured on the Wheel of Fortune.

Who Will the WWE Edition of Wheel Of Fortune feature?

It will be interesting to see the WWE stars display their puzzle-solving skills. The wrestlers will get a chance to prove that they are a great mix of muscles with brains. The wrestlers set to appear on the show are as follows.

WWE Superstars. WWE Superfans. WWE Tournament. WWE are SO PUMPED!! @WWE pic.twitter.com/ql34Prnwl4 — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) March 27, 2023

Monday- Carmella, Drew McIntyre, and Xavier Woods

Tuesday- Austin Theory, Bianca Belair, and Sonya Deville

Wednesday- Bayley, Big E, and Liv Morgan

Thursday- Kofi Kingston, Natalya, and The Miz

🚨 MARK YOUR CALENDARS! 🚨 March 27-31, it’s @WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune! Superstars are spinning the wheel with Superfans in a battle for the ultimate WrestleMania VIP experience! WHO WILL PREVAIL?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/MUv3KFMJ6O — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) March 20, 2023

Let’s not forget that Kofi Kingston is currently nursing an ankle injury. However, it should not keep him from making his appearance. Also, the participants for Friday’s edition are unknown as of this writing.

Xavier Woods won a huge cash prize the last time he was on the Wheel of Fortune

In 2022, Xavier Woods competed in a Celebrity edition of Wheel of Fortune against Kate Flannery from The Office, and Steve Agee from Peacemaker. Woods managed to win a whopping $96,350 for his charity, Gamers Outreach Foundation.

It remains to be seen how Xavier would fare considering the fact that he has been a winner of the show. Xavier Woods is also slated to partake in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal on SmackDown.

World Wrestling Entertainment is spinning the Wheel of Fortune. WWE Superstar Xavier Woods will appear on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Monday night. The sports entertainment organization and the game show are also collaborating on a casting call for WWE… https://t.co/KZICN6nOkr pic.twitter.com/dTT5jsvWBa — Eric Porat (@ericporat) October 31, 2022

