“The Rock could come back anytime, and Roman is the guy” – WWE Hall of Famer believes WWE is preparing Roman Reigns for a fight vs The Rock at Wrestlemania 39

WWE Hall of Famer DDP believes WWE might be preparing Roman Reigns to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on The Bro Show this week, Former WCW Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) discussed who Roman Reigns could face at Wrestlemania 39.

He said that he believed Roman Reigns vs The Rock was the plan for Wrestlemania 39. He also stated that the WWE was grooming Drew McIntyre as Roman’s next big rival. Both Superstars have been consistently facing each other at the live events.

He further expressed his desire to see Roman Reigns facing The Rock at Wrestlemania 39 in a never-before dream match.

He said:

“I think so. The Rock could come back anytime, and Roman is the guy. They’re grooming Drew. I know this by talking to Cody, whenever they’re on the road, and there are no cameras. It’s Drew and Roman every night. So people get to see the two biggest stars there. I hope it goes all the way to WrestleMania. That would be the dream push to get there. And I hope he keeps going.”

Is WWE hinting towards Roman Reigns vs The Rock at Wrestlemania 39?

Both The Rock and Roman have expressed their desire to face each other several times. But this time, the rumors are spreading more than ever. It is because of a few things which intentionally or not, were teased by WWE.

In the latest episode of NBC’s hit sitcom (Young Rock), a matchup between The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief was teased. The episode shows the Rack watching wrestling with his family. Suddenly he is ambushed by a young Roman Reigns, who jumps on his back. Roman asks his older cousin (The Rock) to wrestle. The Rock responds:

“No, the world’s not ready. A match that big can only happen at Wrestlemania.”

This has got wrestling fans assuming if it would happen at WrestleMania 39.

WWE also teased the dream match in its Series WWE Evil.

This Peacock series probes the tales of the most prominent villains in WWE and breakdowns how they became so successful. In the conclusive episode of the series, Peter Rosenberg claims that there isn’t a Samoan superstar alive bigger than The Rock. The edit then cuts to a clip of the ‘Tonight Show’ where Roman asked if he will fight his relative.

Roman Replies:

“I would, yes, but I don’t know if he wants it.”

Whether Roman Reigns will face The Rock at Wrestlemania 39 or not, whenever it happens, it will surely be the biggest match of Roman Reigns WWE Career.

