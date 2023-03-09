WWE is Seemingly More Interested in Signing Another Top AEW Star Over MJF

After a grueling 60-minute Ironman match at AEW Revolution, MJF retained his AEW Championship by defeating Bryan Danielson. The most noteworthy high point of their match was when MJF made Bryan Danielson tap out to the Yes Lock. Friedman is a pretty confident guy. In the past, MJF made a bold claim that he is on the same level as Roman Reigns. MJF’s AEW contract is reportedly due to expire in 2024.

While a recent report from Fightful Select suggested that WWE is interested in signing MJF after his contract is up, another report has come to light that states that the Stamford-based promotion is seemingly more interested in another AEW star than MJF. WWE is more interested in none other than MJF’s counterpart, Kenny Omega.

As noted, MJF’s contract with AEW will likely lapse in 2024. It is unknown if the AEW Champion is looking to extend his time with Tony Khan’s company. But, MJF made headlines after rumors about his potential arrival in WWE started circulating on the internet.

According to Xero News, WWE is less likely to sign MJF as they are more interested in Kenny Omega.

The report read-

“When I asked regarding MJF and his potential arrival to WWE in 2024, my source believes that it won’t end up happening because WWE aren’t “too interested” in the current AEW World Champion and are more interested in potentially luring Kenny Omega to the company.”

It was reported a few weeks ago that Kenny Omega’s contract was set to expire soon. However, Omega is locked with AEW until November 2023.

Additional time has reportedly been added to his deal because of his absence due to an injury. We don’t know if Omega would choose to jump ship but who would want to turn down an opportunity to shine in the largest wrestling company in the world?

Tony Khan on reports of WWE signing Kenny Omega. “I think Kenny Omega’s one of the best wrestlers in AEW history. He’s one of the most decorated wrestlers. To have somebody who’s been World Trios Champion and had a great match defending that title tonight, World Tag Team… https://t.co/p92cDDbqRA pic.twitter.com/u85pNB9eBb — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) March 7, 2023

It’s the dream of every pro wrestler to wrestle at the grandest stage, WrestleMania. And so, there is a high chance to see Omega joining WWE after his contract ends with AEW.

MJF is looking forward to joining WWE

According to a report from Fightful Select, MJF told a certain WWE talent that he is looking forward to joining WWE in 2024. MJF seemingly said he “can’t wait” to work in WWE in 2024.

The report also noted that it could be a way of staying in character, as MJF has been vocal about jumping ship on multiple occasions in the past. It’s also worth noting that MJF was vague with his answer last year when he was asked if he’s jump ship.

There are several in WWE who are very interested in when MJF’s contract actually ends. We spoke to a few of them MJF went as far as to tell one WWE talent “I can’t wait to be there next year.” But it’s MJF, and he’s going to do MJF things Full story on https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa pic.twitter.com/LjtGp7woMj — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 4, 2023

