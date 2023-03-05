MJF Has Reportedly Told WWE Superstar He Can’t Wait To Be In WWE Next Year

MJF, through his various in-ring promos and outside interviews, has been pretty vocal about jumping to WWE. If the money is right, The Generational Talent, without any hesitation, will leave AEW and join the rival company. In fact, the AEW champion intends to use his title as a bargaining chip in the bidding war of 2024. Although there are still 8-9 months left in his existing contract, some believe he might have extended it last year. However, according to a recent report, MJF has shown interest in joining WWE once his AEW contract expires.

Recently, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select discussed whether MJF will end up signing with WWE in 2024. The report suggests the AEW champion is indeed interested in joining the rival promotion. As a matter of fact, Sean Ross claims The Generational Talent has admitted to that with a WWE talent.

WWE “very interested” in MJF, the latter has also expressed his desire to be there in 2024

According to Sean Ross Sapp, many WWE higher-ups want to sign MJF after his present contract expires. The sources he spoke to stated that the company is “very interested” in the current AEW world champion.

The report also shed light on a conversation The Generational Talent has had with a WWE superstar. Sean Ross claimed that he told the WWE talent that he “can’t wait” to be in WWE next year. Though nothing was said about who the talent he spoke to was.

There are several in WWE who are very interested in when MJF’s contract actually ends. We spoke to a few of them MJF went as far as to tell one WWE talent “I can’t wait to be there next year.” But it’s MJF, and he’s going to do MJF things Full story on https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa pic.twitter.com/LjtGp7woMj — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 4, 2023

As to his current AEW contract, FightFul’s report noted they had no confirmation if there has been a contract extension. Such rumors started last year when MJF left the company and return with a mega push.

Moreover, last year, when the AEW Champion was asked about it in an interview, he didn’t give a proper answer. So, if what Sean Ross is reporting is true, who knows, MJF could be a WWE superstar by this time next year.

The Generational Talent is set to defend his AEW world title in a 60-Minute Ironman Match

Last year, in November, MJF won his first AEW World Title by defeating Jon Moxley at the Full Gear pay-per-view. The Generational Talent has been carrying the gold ever since and claims to hold until his contract expires. Though for that, he will have to go through Byan Danielson.

In less than 12 hours, AEW will hold its first PPV of the season, which is “Revolution”. The show, set to take place in San Francisco, California, will feature eight matches. In the main event, MJF will defend his title against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Ironman Match.

24 hours until Revolution 🍿 MJF defends the @AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in a 60-Minute Ironman Match Watch #AEWRevolution tomorrow at 8pm ET streaming live in the B/R app. Tap in to purchase now: https://t.co/iVkMUx03pN pic.twitter.com/r7x1QafDXn — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) March 5, 2023

