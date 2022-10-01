“You’ll Treat Me the Way You Treat J.R.?” – Mick Foley Reveals His Tense Conversation With Vince McMahon Before Leaving WWE

Recently Mick Foley revealed the tense conversation he had with the former Boss of WWE, Vince McMahon.

Mick Foley’s association ended with WWE in the year 2008. Foley decided to join TNA by bidding goodbye to WWE, the company then chaired by Vince McMahon.

Recently Mick Foley spoke on ‘Foley Is Pod.’ where he revealed the tense conversation he had with the then Boss of the company. He mentioned that Vince McMahon asked him to stick around and gut it out.

Foley said that McMahon walked out of his office and said that he does know that Mick Foley does not like him. Foley further said that Vince McMahon asked him to gut the one out.

The WWE Hall of Famer further added that he replied to the former WWE Boss by stating that it is not about guts. He further added he said McMahon to treat him the way a human should be treated.

Mick Foley further said that he then officially handed over the notice. Further stating about the conversation he said that he asked Vince McMahon hard that at this for ten years and he gets as good as he can possibly be that will he treat Foley the way he treats J.R.?’

Foley then said that he faced the question from Vince McMahon asking him if that was J.R been treated bad. Foley further explained that he answered McMahon by stating that the former WWE Boss had made his life a lot more difficult than it needed to be.

Mick Foley reveals about the tense conversation between him and Vince McMahon

Mick Foley recalled Vince McMahon walking out of his office. He immediately told Foley that he was aware he was disliked by the former WWE Champion but asked him to gut it out anyway.

“I was like, ‘This is not about guts. This is about being treated in a way that I think a human being should be treated.’”

Foley then recalled confronting Vince McMahon about his treatment of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

If I work hard at this for ten years. I get as good as I can possibly be that you’ll treat me the way you treat J.R.?’

And then he gets about this close. He goes, ‘You think I’ve been bad to him?’ I said, ‘I think you’ve made his life a lot more difficult than it needed to be.’”

The final conversation between Mike Foley and Vince McMahon

Speaking about the final conversation between him and the former WWE Chairperson before leaving to TNA Foley said that he called up Vince McMahon with tears filled in his eyes.

He detailed further stating that he spoke to him from the basement and said that McMahon is the most important person in his life. Foley also added that he said to McMahon that he considers him to be on the level of Presidents.

Explaining his reply he stated that the 76-year-old said that he appreciates his words of Mick towards him.

It should be noted that Vince McMahon recently retired from WWE following the hush money scandal. The company has been taken over by his daughter Stephanie McMahon and son-in-law HHH.

Click here for more Wrestling News