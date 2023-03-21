“I Don’t Know if We’re Allowed to Talk About” – Mick Foley Confirms Long Standing Regarding the Undertaker

The Undertaker is legitimately one of the toughest men in the business. There are tales of him wrestling with injuries and the like. You don’t become the locker room leader without being brave enough to stand up to your colleagues. However, despite his entire macho persona, the Undertaker has long been rumored to be afraid of cucumbers. Yes, you’re reading it right. The Undertaker is scared of cucumbers, and Mick Foley has just confirmed it.

Mick Foley recently confirmed that the big bad scary zombie wizard of WWE has an irrational fear of cucumbers. As funny as it seems, it has been speculated for years that the gourd commonly used in salads gives Taker the creeps and now we have confirmation of it.

Mick Foley confirms long standing rumor regarding The Undertaker

During a recent episode of his Foley is Pod podcast, Mick Foley talked about Paul Bearer. Bearer famously managed The Undertaker during his early days with the promotion. In doing so, he also confirmed Taker’s annoyance with Cucumbers.

“Paul was the only guy who could make The Undertaker laugh, break character,” Foley said. “I don’t know if we’re allowed to talk about the C word – cucumber – here. I can say I was witness to it, and it’s true, darn true.”

Foley recalled a hilarious story of Paul Bearer, The Undertaker and well, cucumbers. Paul Bearer and the Undertaker once walked to the ring but Bearer wasn’t speaking. Foley later found out that the reason why he hadn’t said a word was because he was hiding a slice of cucumber under his tongue.

As soon as the Undertaker entered the ring, Bearer stuck his tongue out. The moment Taker saw the cucumber, he flinched.

Foley joked that the Undertaker was like Superman, except he is weak to cucumber, not kryptonite.

Why is The Undertaker scared of cucumbers?

Back in 2013, Paul Bearer was asked the same in an interview before his passing. The legendary manager recalled The Undertaker throwing up all over a waffle house once because he saw a cucumber floating in his iced tea.

Bearer went on to speculate that it had something to do with his mother making him eat them when he didn’t want to as a kid.

“Like most at this point, you’re probably asking yourself, ‘Of all things to be afraid of, why cucumbers?’ It has something to do with when he was a kid…I guess his mother made him eat them when he didn’t want them, or something,” Bearer said.

Last year, Michele McCool, The Undertaker’s wife, explained that it had something to do with him eating too much of it once and getting completely sick of it.

“Cucumbers, he can’t even smell them … can’t even be around it. He ate so many cucumbers one day that he got sick, and ever since then, it was just game over,” she said.

