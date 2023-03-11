Mick Foley Reportedly “Received A Text Message” To Induct Someone Into The 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame

A day before WrestleMania, every year, WWE hosts its prestigious Hall of Fame ceremony. In fact, the company starts to reveal the inductees from Royal Rumble PPV. However, it seems a tight lid has been kept on the plans this year. So far, WWE management has not even mentioned the event onscreen. Recently, Mick Foley talked about the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame and asserted he might be at the ceremony.

With less than three weeks left for WrestleMania 39, the company is yet to disclose the names for this year. It has led many fans to suspect if WWE will host the Hall of Fame ceremony in 2023 or not. Well, The Hardcore legend might have provided some clarity to that.

Mick Foley says he’s “counting on” inducting someone into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame

Speaking on his “Foley Is Pod” podcast, Mick Foley claimed someone recently approached him to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2023.

The Hardcore Legend stated that received a text from someone who hasn’t been in touch with for a long time. Foley claimed that person wanted to get inducted by him to which he has agreed. Moreover, the person has confirmed that to WWE, and as of now, The Hardcore legend is waiting to be at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

“I received a text message from someone… asking if I would induct them into the [2023] WWE Hall of Fame… I know this person responded back to WWE that I was in, and as of this moment, I’m counting on being there at the Hall of Fame to induct this person.” Foley Stated.

Although Mick Foley refused to disclose the person’s name, he expressed how happy he was after receiving the offer. According to him, the person had many options but he chose him instead. The Hardcore Legend was flattered by the gesture and claimed that made his day.

Several dirt sheets have reported that Batista might headline this year’s ceremony

The 6-time world champion was initially scheduled to get inducted into the class of 2020. However, the plans were nixed during the pandemic that year. In an interview, Batista revealed he requested WWE to postpone his induction so he could thank his fans in person.

To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) March 23, 2021

However, many recent reports have claimed the WWE-star-turned-actor could get join the 2023 Hall of Fame class. In fact, there are rumors that Batista could headline the event. In a recent interview, the former WWE star also confessed he is trying his best to get inducted this year.

Nevertheless, if what Mick Foley claims is true, one can assume the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame will definitely take place. Though as of now, it’s tough to say if it was Batista who contacted him to get inducted.

