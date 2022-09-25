WWE Superstar Pat McAfee to Be Inducted Into the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Pat McAfee might soon be joining the Pro Football Hall of Famers as he has been included in the nominee list for the class of 2023.

Pat McAfee has been a treat for the WWE fans both in and outside the ring for the last four years. The Boomstick joined the company as a commentator but has also performed in the ring. McAfee performed at this year’s Wrestlemania and then at SummerSlam. However, the 35-year-old is also a former pro football player and had a noteworthy NFL run of 8 years.

Former punter for the Indianapolis Colts, McAfee had a successful career including becoming an All-Pro in 2014. Now, the former punter is getting recognition for his excellence on the football field.

Pat McAfee joins the nominee list for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Although the 35-year-old retired just five years ago, he might be joining the NFL Hall of Famers very soon. On September 20, a list of 129 modern-era players was released declaring the nominees for the 2023 Hall of Fame. Former NFL punter and current WWE color commentator Pat McAfee was also included in the list. The official Twitter account of the Pro Football Hall of Fame took to Social Media and made this tweet:

🚨 NEWS 🚨 We are happy to announce the 129 Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 Full List Of Nominees: https://t.co/QWlFDrxgR4 pic.twitter.com/EYXEFrulRS — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 20, 2022

Well, this is just a tentative list as the number will be narrowed down to 15 by January. But, WWE fans will certainly want their color commentator to join the legendary league.

As far as McAfee’s reaction is concerned, he did express his gratitude while speaking on his podcast. The former football punter has not let his fame go down after his retirement.

Other than working in WWE, Pat McAfee is a successful podcaster and football analyst and has multiple shows lined up. Currently, he is enjoying his time working for ESPN for the College Gameday.

The color commentator is on a break from his WWE obligations

Earlier this month, Pat McAfee took to social media and stated that he will be taking a break from WWE and his role as Smackdown commentator. The WWE star has joined ESPN College Gameday on a full-time basis.

McAfee took to Twitter and assured his WWE fans that he is still a part of the company and will be back soon. He shared how WWE management was supportive and allowed him to go with the opportunity. He tweeted:

SmackDAHN will be on hold for a little bit while I do College GameDay.. I’m still VERY much in the WWE family & will still be doing things with WWE#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/bhSpOYg3wW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 7, 2022

Anyway, considering that he extended his WWE contract in July, it’s just a matter of time before he returns. But, with big events like Survivor Series and Royal Rumble so close, fans will definitely want to see McAfee backing in WWE. Let’s see, if he comes back after the College Gameday concludes, or will the break go a bit long?

