WWE Rumors and News: Triple H Wants to Make Gunther the Longest-Reigning IC Champion in WWE History

Gunther’s main roster run so far is something that many superstars dream of having. Last year, on the June 10 episode of SmackDown, he won the IC championship after defeating Ricochet. “The Ring General” has been carrying the title and delivering 5-star matches ever since. Currently, Gunther is the 4th longest-reigning IC Champion in WWE history, with his ongoing reigns over 300 days. If the latest reports turn out to be true, he might break every record this year.

WrestlingBlog, through a recent Twitter post, shed light on the plans WWE has for The Ring General and his IC Title. The report revealed if Gunther will head into the upcoming pay-per-views as champion or not.

The current plan is to make Gunther the longest-reigning IC Champion in WWE History

At WrestleMania 39, the IC Title was on the line in a Triple Threat Match featuring Gunther(C), Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre. Everyone was sure that The Ring General’s dominant reign would come to an end at the mega event. However, he successfully defended his title and walked out with the belt around his waist.

And according to WrestlingBlog, there are no current plans to take the title away from him. WWE plans to book Gunther as the IC Champion at this year’s Money In The Bank and SummerSlam. As a matter of fact, the management wants to make him the longest IC Champion ever.

The report noted that talks within WWE are to make Gunther surpass the long-standing record of Honky Tonk Man. The Hall of Famer, with 454 days, is currently the longest IC champion in WWE history. The plans can change in the future but, Right Now, the management wants to break that record.

Also heard from one of my sources there’s current talks of having Gunther walk into Money in the bank And SummerSlam as Ic Champion, also hearing that’s there’s been talks for weeks of Gunther breaking the record of Honky Tonk Man of 454 days as IC champion. This could change — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) April 13, 2023

The Ring General is also rumored to face “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar later this year

The rumors of Gunther fighting Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 created a lot of headlines earlier this year. However, the later reports stated the idea was nixed long before dirt sheets got the wind. The Ring General has publically expressed his desire to go one-on-one with The Beast Incarnate.

According to WRKD Wrestling, the idea of a match has been floated backstage in WWE. In fact, fans might see the dream match taking place in 2023 itself. The report claimed a potential face-off between Brock Lesnar and Gunther can sometime this summer.

While Gunther has publicly stated during interviews that he’d like a match with Brock Lesnar, the idea has been floated backstage to potentially have them face off sometime this summer. pic.twitter.com/cltNThJ7pR — WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) April 11, 2023

Nevertheless, Gunther has done an exceptional job as the WWE IC Champion and is undoubtedly the best in the last few years. If the management goes with its current plans, he will break Honky Tonk Man’s record on September 7 this year.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.