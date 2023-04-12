The Dream Match Between Brock Lesnar and Gunther Will Reportedly Materialize Sometime This Summer

The dream match between Brock Lesnar and Gunther could happen at SummerSlam. Wrestling fans have been fantasizing about the dream scenario for months. The WWE Universe also got a glimpse of what their clash would look like at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. During the Royal Rumble match, Gunther and Brock Lesnar took center stage at one point and exchanged blows. After Royal Rumble, The Ring General was rumored to face Brock Lesnar at the Show of Shows.

However, Vince McMahon put the Nigerian Giant, Omos, against The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 39. Brock Lesnar emerged victorious after hitting Omos with a thunderous F5. Meanwhile, Gunther retained his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple-Threat match after a very physical contest.

Gunther may face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

WRKD Wrestling reports that a potential feud between Gunther and Brock Lesnar is being discussed internally. According to the source, the match could take place sometime this summer. If WWE finally books the dream match, Brock and Gunther could face off at either Money in the Bank or SummerSlam. A match with that magnitude is more likely to happen at SummerSlam.

While Gunther has publicly stated during interviews that he’d like a match with Brock Lesnar, the idea has been floated backstage to potentially have them face off sometime this summer. pic.twitter.com/cltNThJ7pR — WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) April 11, 2023

Gunther has previously spoken highly of Brock Lesnar and even described him as his dream opponent. Slaying the Beast could be a pivotal point in his career.

It’s worth noting that the 35-year-old is regarded as one of Triple H’s favorite talents. It was also reported that Triple H has big things planned for Gunther this year. His potential match against the former WWE Champion may be a start to his massive push to main-event status.

The leader of the Imperium awaits what’s next for him as we approach Backlash. As for Lesnar, he will take on Cody Rhodes in a grueling grudge match at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

Brock Lesnar will address his actions against Cody Rhodes next week on Raw

After an appalling heel turn, Brock Lesnar destroyed Cody Rhodes on the edition of Raw after WrestleMania. However, the WWE Universe is yet to hear The Beast Incarnate explain why he did what he did. During the latest edition of Raw, Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring and issued a challenge to Brock Lesnar.

“Is that what you think when you look at ME, Brock Lesnar? VICTIM?” 😤 – @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/E6zhtl1s7s — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2023

WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will make an appearance in next week’s edition of Raw. Lesnar will finally address his actions on Raw after WrestleMania. Interestingly, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar would compete against each other for the first time ever at Backlash.

