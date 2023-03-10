Gunther Shares How WWE Booking Celebrities Like Logan Paul And Bad Bunny In Big Spots Like WrestleMania Can Be “A Little Bit Two-Sided”

Over the years, fans have seen many names turning into legends at WrestleMania. However, in recent times, there has been a change in how the match card for the megaevent gets booked. WWE tends to show more interest in celebrities instead of its full-time stars when it comes to prominent spots. Recently, current IC Champion Gunther discussed the matter and shared his feelings about sharing a stage like WrestleMania with outsiders.

Speaking to Josh Martinez of “Superstar Crossover” recently, the SmackDown Star talked about his career bucket list, getting his action figures, and more. The IC Champion also gave his honest views about WWE giving major spots to outside superstars.

Gunther lauds WWE’s decision to book Logan Paul and Bad Bunny in WrestleMania spots

On the show, The Ring General stated the whole thing is “a little bit two-sided”. He understands that bringing a celebrity helps WWE generate more attention. However, for someone who works throughout the year, the only goal is “to be in that big spectacle”.

Gunther feels seeing an outsider getting a spot like WrestleMania can be “Frustrating”. At the same time, it also has a positive side. Outside Celebrities can prove to be of great help to everybody involved.

The only condition the IC Champion has is that whoever comes must have the passion and will to take risks. Gunther then mentioned Logan Paul and Bad Bunny’s WrestleMania performance and praised their desire to put their bodies on the line.

In fact, The Ring General believes the YouTube Star might be willing to take more risks than he would. He stated celebs like Logan and Bunny contribute positively to their world despite being outsiders.

Both celebrities are all set to make some big appearances on WWE tv in the coming months

As Gunther noted, Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have proved they do belong in the WWE ring. While the YouTube Star has been delivering bangers since WrestleMania 38. In fact, his encounter against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022 received 5 stars from everyone.

As to Bad Bunny, he gained a lot of praise for the way he performed against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. He also made an entertaining cameo at last year’s Royal Rumble.

Well, everyone knows Triple H has an open-arm invitation for people having such passion for pro wrestling. At WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul will be featured in a high-profile match against Seth Rollins. On the other hand, the Puerto Rican rapper is scheduled to host Backlash pay-per-view in May.

BREAKING: @sanbenito will host #WWEBacklash on Saturday, May 6, live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.https://t.co/ZAxFmcSyW0 — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2023

Nevertheless, Gunther will also get his WrestleMania opponent on this week’s SmackDown. The show is set to feature a Fatal Five-Way match to determine his challenger for the IC Title.

