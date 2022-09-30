Latest UFC Recruit Bo Nickal Calls Out Logan Paul for a Match – “If We Can’t Do It in the UFC, Let’s Do It in the WWE”

Famous YouTuber-turner-wrestler Logan Paul has received a challenge from a newly recruited MMA fighter, Bo Nickal.

Bo Nickal, who recently earned a contract from UFC, sent out an open challenge for WWE’s Logan Paul. The newly signed UFC star wants to face the famous YouTuber/Boxer/WWE star in the WWE ring.

Logan Paul has been a famous yet controversial figure even before he became a full-time WWE wrestler. Be it his beef with other social media celebrities or challenging boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Logan has always been in the news.

Now, although he is set to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, he has received a challenge from the world of MMA. Bo Nickal has issued a challenge to fight Logan Paul, that too in the WWE ring.

The latest MMA signing wants to make his UFC debut against Logan Paul

A former 3-time national champion for the Penn State Wrestling, Bo Nickal, has been offered an official contract from UFC recently. The 26-year-old won Dana White’s Contender Series to earn his way to the UFC. Backed by a 3-0 record, Bo Nickal is aiming to enter the Octagon by December.

However, while interacting with a media person, Nickal talked about the opponent he would like to debut against. At first, Nickal named Khamzat Chimaev but wasn’t sure if he would make weight. He then shifted his focus to Logan Paul and his skills as a fighter.

The latest UFC fighter stated that the WWE star could be a good opponent for his debut. But, since Logan cannot face him in the octagon, he proposed to fight him in the WWE ring. He said:

“Give me Logan Paul. UFC debut, me vs Logan Paun. I think, you know, I know he has some skills. If we can’t do it in the UFC, let’s do it in the WWE. I’ll meet you in the ring.”

Bo wins a UFC contract and calls out Logan Paul for a WWE bout.pic.twitter.com/EK5fj5I1nw — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 28, 2022

Bo Nickal will make his UFC debut against Jamie Pickett on December 10, 2022 at UFC 282.

The YouTube Sensation is scheduled to face the top guy in the WWE company

Logan paul may be a new star added to the WWE roster, but he is already diving deep and trying to swim with sharks. In his very second official match, he will be against Roman Reigns, an undefeated champion for the last 2 years. The 27-year-old has challenged him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Crown Jewel event.

