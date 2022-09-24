Watch: WWE Superstar Logan Paul Once Sparred and Got Knocked Out by UFC Star Paulo Costa

Logan Paul once joined UFC middleweight Paulo Costa in a sparring session only to get himself knocked out in the process.

The latest superstar edition to the WWE roster has impressed fans and critics with his in-ring athleticism. So far, Logan Paul has wrestled one match as a full-time WWE star, and that too against the A-Lister.

Now, after defeating The Miz at SummerSlam, the 27-year-old will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Title at the Crown Jewel PPV. But, a couple of years ago, Logan was once knocked unconscious by UFC star Paulo Costa.

After delivering a noteworthy performance at this year’s Wrestlemania, Logan Paul signed a million-dollar contract with WWE in June. The current WWE star is a successful YouTuber and podcaster and has also wrestled in the boxing ring. However, his infamous clip with the UFC star did create a lot of buzz on social media.

Logan Paul was knocked out by Paulo Costa during a sparring session

In 2020, a clip of the current WWE star went viral where he could be seen having a sparring session with UFC middleweight Paulo Costa. Logan had traveled to the Performance Institute of UFC in Las Vegas to train for his own Octagon career. There, he joined the one and only Borrachinha for a sparring session only to fall flat on the floor.

During the session, Paul Logan tried to use his collegiate wrestling experience and even landed a few blows on the UFC star. But eventually, the Brazilian fighter punched the YouTuber so hard that he was knocked unconscious on the mat.

Nevertheless, after seeing the 27-year-old knocked out cold, everybody checked on him and even joked that he won. Meanwhile, Paulo Costa praised the YouTuber for being a beast in the ring.

The current WWE superstar faced a defeat when he wrestled his first professional fight

Logan Paul may have signed with WWE this year, but he has been a wrestling lover for a long time. He fought his first boxing match in 2019 against a fellow Youtuber, KSI. In the fourth round, Paul dropped KSI but made a mistake by hitting him on the way down and on the floor. Therefore, he was penalized and lost the match with a split decision.

The 27-year-old also faced boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather, last year in June where he showed how good he can be. Despite losing in his first boxing match, the 27-year-old managed a draw against the former five-division world champion.

Anyway, he is now signed with WWE and claims to beat the top guy and become a champion. Let’s see, if the YouTuber-turned-WWE star can conquer The Tribal Chief and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

