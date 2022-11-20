Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Credits Hollywood Star for Helping Him Kickstart His Acting Career

Hollywood Megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had the most successful career in pro wrestling history. From the squared circle to the silver screen, The People’s Champion proved his worth everywhere. Currently, the world’s biggest movie star is enjoying the success of his latest project, Black Adam. However, if you ask The Rock himself, he never imagined having such an impactful career.

Dwayne Johnson has often credited his “The Mummy Returns” co-star Brendan Fraser for his successful run in Hollywood. The Rock appreciates Fraser for allowing him to find his footing in the movie business. In fact, the WWE Icon believes if it was not for him, he would have never been this successful.

The Rock says he never anticipated having such a significant Hollywood career

During a recent interview, The Rock was asked whether he ever thought his role in The Mummy Returns will turn into Back Adam someday. The People’s Champion immediately confessed he never ever imagined that happening.

The Rock said all he wanted was to have some longevity in his career. He also added that since he came from the wrestling world, people had their doubts. It was assumed that The Rock will leave Hollywood After a couple of years or after making some movies.

The People’s Champion recalled Brendan Fraser welcoming him to The Mummy franchise when he didn’t have to. The Rock stated he never forgot what his co-star did for him back then but he never did he anticipate success like this.

A clip viral on social media shows the WWE Icon talking about his unexpected journey from The Mummy Returns to Black Adam.

Well, as successful as The Rock is, he is also known for being a humble and down-to-earth person. In fact, the 10-time WWE champion is one of the most loved celebrities in the world. Crediting others for his success shows how good of a human being The Rock is.

However, his WWE fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite superstar back in some in-ring action. Despite The People’s Champion being absent for the last few years, the hopes are still high.

The Hollywood Megastar could be appearing at the next WrestleMania

For the last year or so, there have been strong rumors about The People’s Champion making his comeback to WWE. Since the next WrestleMania is going to take place in Hollywood, the speculations have caught even more fire. It is speculated that The Rock will be going against his cousin and the current Undisputed Champion, Roman Reigns.

Although there has been no official clarification yet, all signs are hinting at his return. In fact, WWE new Creative Head Triple H talked about the matter in one of his interviews. The Game alluded that if The Rock is looking for a return, this might be the time.

Nevertheless, The People’s Champion making his comeback and facing the biggest star in WWE will definitely be a dream match. If it turns out to be true, WrestleMania 39 could very well be the best one in recent years.

