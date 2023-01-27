“Brother, Help!” – Hulk Hogan Hilariously Pleads for Toilet Paper in Deleted Tweet

Hulk Hogan was one of the most charismatic wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. What he lacked in technical abilities inside the ring, he more than made up with his skill on the mic. However, the same cannot be said of his posts on social media. The WWE Hall of Famer is known for making iconic, albeit, hilarious tweets, and he has only added to the list with his recent posts. Hulk Hogan unexpectedly took to the microblogging site to reveal to his Hulkamaniac’s the toilet paper emergency he found himself in.

Hulk Hogan, who recently made an appearance at WWE RAW XXX, his first since WrestleMania 37, shared a picture of himself alongside Jimmy Hart, Ted DiBiase, Diamond Dallas Page, Alundra Blayze and IRS.

Motley crew been together more than 30yrs brother pic.twitter.com/5LJ70LOuVZ — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 25, 2023



As sweet as this picture is, the WWE legend is in the news for the tweet he sent out before.

Hulk Hogan Hilariously Pleads for Toilet Paper in Deleted Tweet

Hulk Hogan was recently in the news due to his appearance at WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary. However, true to form, he stole all the limelight, tweeting a hilarious plea for toilet paper.

“I ran out of toilet paper brother, help!!!!!!” he wrote.

The tweet soon became viral before the WWE Hall of Famer deleted it. Unfortunately, some fans took screenshots of it, which means just like Hulk Hogan, his tweet will be immortal as well.

Hulk Hogan ran out of toilet paper, brother. pic.twitter.com/e2dNo5hgSy — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) January 26, 2023

Will Hulk Hogan be at WrestleMania 39?

Despite everything that has happened in the latter stages of his career, Hulk Hogan remains one of the biggest names in the world of pro-wrestling. His advancing age, however, means that there is no chance for him to step inside the ring as an active performer anymore.

Although he can appear at the grandest stage of all as a host, like he did at WrestleMania 37, which he hosted alongside Titus O’Neil.

Although, it has to be noted that Triple H has shown a lesser degree of reliance on legends than Vince McMahon.

