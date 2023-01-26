Adult Film Star Upset Over WWE Refusing to Mention Sasha Banks on RAW XXX During a Promo

On January 23, WWE celebrated Monday Night Raw’s 30th anniversary. Many wrestling legends were invited to be a part of the show. Some of the biggest wrestling personalities such as Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and others were seen cutting promos. Backstage, legends were seen having a whale of a time enjoying a poker game. All in all, it was a spectacular and star-studded event. However, two Hall of Famers, The Bella Twins, failed to appear on the show despite being advertised by WWE earlier.

According to a report by PWInsider, the duo did intend to make an appearance as they flew northeast this weekend, but backed out from showing up at the event due to creative differences. Later, after the show, The Bellas took to their social media to fire shots at WWE for under-representing the women’s revolution.

It’s worth noting that only one legend, Medusa, was seen backstage, attending the event. Reacting to the Bella Twins’ video that has been making rounds on the internet, adult movie star Kendra Lust expressed her disappointment.

Kendra Lust reacts to the Bella Twins’ video on Twitter

During a segment involving Charlotte Flair on Raw XXX, the fourteen-time Women’s Champion gave a speech giving props to the women she faced earlier in her career that helped gentrify her career from a diva to a decorated Champion.

Some of the notable names she mentioned were Ronda Rousey, Nikki & Brie Bella, Asuka, and Rhea Ripley. However, fans did not fail to notice that Flair did not acknowledge former female talents such as Paige and Sasha Banks.

The Bella Twins are spilling the tea on IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/fxGgzukqip — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) January 24, 2023

It should be noted that Charlotte Flair worked extensively with Sasha Banks and Paige during her heyday. The fact that they were not mentioned upset Nikki and Brie Bella.

The Bella Twins slammed WWE for instructing Flair from mentioning their names on WWE TV. Reacting to the video, adult film star Kendra Lust expressed her discontentment. According to Lust, Flair may have had the best match with Sasha Banks on Raw, and WWE can’t erase that even though Sasha Banks is no longer with them.

really bad when @MsCharlotteWWE spoke about her matches with ladies didn’t or was told she can’ t mention @MercedesVarnado they may have had the best match ever on #WWERaw can’t erase history just because she isn’t in wwe any longer. Just my thoughts. — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) January 24, 2023

Kendra Lust was once involved in a scandal with John Cena

In 2013, rumors about John Cena cheating on his then-wife Liz with Kendra Lust broke the internet. During an interview with Wrestling Soup, Lust disputed her alleged affair with John Cena and stated that she does not disrespect marriages.

She further added that she did not have any intimate relationship with John Cena. The adult film star also clarified that she had never even met John Cena in the flesh.

