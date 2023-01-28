Kevin Owens Wife: Who Is the Former Universal Champion Married To?

Kevin Owens made his debut on the main roster of WWE in 2015 after spending a good year in NXT. Owens had a successful run in the back and gold brand alongside his former tag team partner Sami Zayn. Before he became a mainstay in the WWE, Owens wrestled for other promotions, namely, Ring of Honor and PWG.

In 2016, Kevin Owens won his first top title in WWE after defeating Big Cass, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins with a little assist from Triple H. One of his most memorable segments as the WWE Universal Champion was when he formed a tag team with Chris Jericho.

Over the years, Owens’ success in the promotion has varied. He has held the Intercontinental Championship twice and the United States Championship three times.

The Canadian wrestler is now gearing up to face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble PLE for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Although it’s highly unlikely that Owens would defeat the Tribal Chief, Owens is not an easy challenge for anybody and certainly not a pushover. Aside from being a professional wrestler, the 38-year-old is a family man.

Who is Kevin Owens’ wife?

Kevin Owens met his wife, Karina Elias, in 2006. The couple started dating on an online platform called Myspace. The couple dated for a month and met each other. A year later, in 2007, Owens tied the knot with Elias. 2023 marks the couple’s sixteen years of togetherness.

Karina Elias was born on May 31, 1989. Having spent almost the entirety of her childhood in California, Karina went to Moreno Valley College. Elias has a degree in Math and Science. She further graduated with a bachelor’s in Biology from California Baptist University in 2013.

Started my day in the best way possible, at home with my wife and kids. I’m usually always on the road on my birthday but this year, I was right where I wanted to be for a few hours. I love you guys so much!

I’ll see you in 2 weeks…and I’ll have a new title for you!

❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wcjPJujZJs — Kevinn (@FightOwensFight) May 7, 2019

Happy birthday to my gorgeous, beautiful wife! I hope your day is as happy and bright as you make life for me and the kids happy and bright every day. We love you so much!!!❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MMK8gG1W3G — Kevinn (@FightOwensFight) July 6, 2021

What does Karina Elias do for a living?

Aside from being a wife to a successful professional wrestler and a mother to two children, Karina Elias is also a busy working woman. Initially, Elias worked at Jason’s Deli Salad Bar from 2014 to 2015.

She then worked for Skechers as a retailer in mid-2015 and is still employed with them. She simultaneously works as a Supplemental Instructor at Moreno Valley College and has also been an Associated Project Coordinator for Intertek since 2018.

KEVIN OWENS WIFE WAS LIKE LEAVE ME OUT THIS SHIT pic.twitter.com/3wjZW3zjAv — 127 DAY!! (@potaylortotstoo) February 17, 2019

Click here for more wrestling news.