‘They were going to rip my shirt’ – Toni Storm says pie angle with Charlotte Flair was a sweet treat in comparison to original plans

AEW Star Toni Storm recently spoke about the pie angle with Charlotte Flair. She said it was a sweet treat in comparison to being half-naked.

Former wrestling star of WWE Toni Storm made an appearance on ‘AEW Unrestricted’ recently. The wrestler was released from her former company of WWE in the year 2021. The storm has signed a contract with AEW and is now part of the promotion’s women’s division. Storm herself had requested the release from her former company. Post her 90-day non-compete clause with WWE the wrestler associated herself with the rival company of WWE, All Elite Wrestling.

On the show, Toni spoke about wrestling Jamie Hayter. Speaking about the wrestler Toni said that Jamie is probably the strongest woman she has ever faced. She further said that she does not want to give too much credit to Jamie. She referred Hayter to an infant saying that it was like an infant being thrown around in there. Further speaking Toni also explained her state of mind post her release from WWE.

The wrestler said that she felt like she was done with her wrestling career. The recent AEW joiner further explained that she did not lose hope and thought of not giving it up. She also added that she does not know anything other than wrestling as she does not own any qualifications. Describing her love for wrestling Storm said that she will wrestle until she turns old and probably will also let her kids wrestle.

Toni Storm said pie angle was a sweet treat than being half-naked

Toni also opened up about the infamous pie angle with Charlotte Flair. Speaking about the segment Toni said that she was quite happy with it as it was a lot better than the original idea. The wrestler said that the original storyline was to embarrass Toni in her underwear.

“The original idea was I was asked if I was comfortable with having my shirt ripped off or something. They wanted to do this whole angle where it was like they were going to rip my shirt and I would be embarrassed in my underwear, I guess,” said Toni.

She further said that she was been asked whether she is comfortable doing it. Toni said she agreed for doing it because she saw people getting fired every weak from the company of WWE. Apart from Toni Storm, Ember Moon had also accused WWE in the recent past. Moon had revealed that she was rejected from the company by stating that she wasn’t pretty. Even Nia Jax, after her exit from the company of WWE, had taken an indirect dig at WWE. She had slammed the company for objectifying women. Nia had made the statement in the form of a tweet without mentioning the name of WWE.