Triple H Talks About the Rock, Addresses His Possible Appearance at WrestleMania 39

WWE recently held this year’s Royal Rumble where The Rock was rumored to appear and win. It was an assumption that The Brahma Bull will face The Tribal Chief at this year’s Showcase of Immortals. In fact, fans have been waiting for the dream match for the last two years. However, drowning all hopes, the former 10-time world champion didn’t appear at this year’s Royal Rumble. Now, fans are questioning whether The Rock will make it to WrestleMania 39.

“The Game” Triple H opened up about the hot topic during the post-Royal Rumble press conference last Saturday. The current Creative Head shed light on the relationship between WWE and The Rock and if fans can expect him at WrestleMania 39. In his own way, HHH also reasoned why The People’s Champion didn’t appear at this year’s Royal Rumble.

Triple H claimed The Rock is busy but didn’t totally deny his WrestleMania 39 appearance

The Game started his media conversation by congratulating Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley for ensuring their tickets to WrestleMania 39. Triple H also acknowledged the Iron Man performance Gunther delivered during the men’s Royal Rumble match.

However, the creative head was also questioned about The Rock and his appearance at WrestleMania 39. Triple H was asked if WWE had or has any plans for The People’s Champion. Based on his relations and experience, The Game stated the Hollywood megastar is “incredibly busy”.

However, if there is any chance of making it to WrestleMania 39, HHH believes The Rock will do everything to make that happen. Though as of now, the creative head claimed he isn’t in the cards. He said:

“[The Rock] He’s incredibly busy… If he could be here for this WrestleMania in Hollywood, he would turn over every stone and walk through fire to do it if he could… I just don’t think it’s in the cards, but then again, I don’t know.”

The WWE-icon-turned-Hollywood megastar hasn’t appeared on WWE TV for more than three years now

Everyone knows The Rock is super busy with his Hollywood projects and barely gets free time. Despite all of that, he used to make occasional appearances in the past. However, for the last few years, The Rock has been absent from WWE TV.

In fact, his last appearance came more than 39 months ago on the 20th Anniversary episode of SmackDown 2019. Before that, The Rock appeared in 2016, and that too for a tiny moment at WrestleMania 32. In a way, fans haven’t seen The People’s Champion in WWE for almost 7 years now.

Nevertheless, as Triple H said if there’s a chance this year, The Rock will do anything to appear at WrestleMania 39. Though for now, it seems fans should not keep their hopes high.

