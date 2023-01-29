Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Actor Dwayne Johnson before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is irrefutably a once-in-a-lifetime WWE superstar who became a pop culture staple and Hollywood icon going forward in his career. Today, The Rock is one of the highest-paid actors in the world, with a staggering estimated net worth of around $800M. The Rock’s rise to fame was through a rocky road. The wrestler-turned-actor made his debut in 1996. His career took off at the outset of the Attitude Era. The Rock defines the Attitude Era, alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin and others.

After a few good years in wrestling, the Brahma Bull transitioned into acting. After landing a role in Mummy Returns 2, The Rock got his big break when he did the spin-off, The Scorpion King. However, his success was not handed to him.

As a teenager, The Rock lived a life of destitution. The People’s Champ went from rags to riches after persevering through a life of struggle. Johnson’s tattoos are a clear depiction of his uniqueness and individuality.

Why does Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have tribal tattoos?

The story of The Rock has been meticulously defined in his tattoos. It took 3 sessions of 20 hours each to complete his iconic tattoo. In an interview, The Rock stated that his tattoos tell a “very elaborative” story about all the things that are important to him.

His tribal tattoos cover his left shoulder, forearms, and chest. The design is essentially a tribute to his Samoan pedigree. According to The Great One, the sun on his neck stands for learning to appreciate his journey and struggles in life.

The painstakingly drawn eye on his left chest represents perseverance. The rest of the symbols on his body indicate the intricate chapters from his life story. In his own words, The Rock encapsulated the meaning of his tattoos in three ways.

His family, protecting his family, and having a very aggressive warrior spirit. It’s no secret that The Rock is one of the hardest workers on the planet, and his tattoos don’t lie.

Why did The Rock cover his Brahma Bull Tattoo?

One of The Rock’s popular nicknames was “The Brahma Bull”. The Rock had the tattoo of the bull on his right arm. But the tattoo was later covered after The Great One moved out of his wrestling career. Although the tattoo represented his character, the 8-time WWE Champion got it covered in 2017 as it was not as relevant as before.

The Rock took to his Instagram to post a video of the tattoo covering. According to him, he got the Brahma Bull tattoo when he was very young. He also defined the new design as the evolution of The Brahma Bull.

