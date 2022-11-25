WWE Legend Claims Brock Lesnar Once Refused to Work With a Former Universal Champion

It is often stated that the top superstars in WWE are picky about their opponents and who they will put over. Over the years, top superstars like John Cena, Triple H, and even Steve Austin have been blamed for having that sentiment. In fact, The Beast Incarnate refused a match against Jinder Mahal at the Survivor Series PPV in 2017. However, according to WWE veteran Road Dogg, Brock Lesnar once also refused to work alongside “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens.

Recently, during an episode of his “Oh… You Didn’t Know” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the whole matter. The veteran gave his honest views about the pickiness of The Beast Incarnate and also made some shocking revelations.

Road Dogg stated Brock Lesnar has only refused to work with Kevin Owens

Speaking on the show, the Hall of Famer explained the actual reason why The Beast denied wrestling Jinder Mahal in 2017. Road Dogg stated Brock Lesnar believed he could have a better match with “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles. That was the main reason why he refused the earlier option of facing the Indian Star.

According to the veteran, it’s not that Lesnar disliked Jinder Mahal, it’s just that he felt Styles would be a better opponent. Therefore, the decision was made to take the title from Jinder and give it to Styles.

However, the Hall of Famer also revealed a name that The Beast Incarnate once refused to work with. Road Dogg first clarified that he never heard Lesnar refuse to work with anyone.

He then claimed the only star Brock Lesnar wasn’t okay working with was Kevin Owens. Though the veteran shared nothing about when the incident took place. He stated:

“I want to clarify; it is not that he [Brock Lesnar] did not want to work with Jinder [Mahal]. It’s that he really thought he could have a better match with AJ [Styles]… I don’t think I’ve ever heard of Brock [Lesnar] saying I don’t want to; I’m not working with that guy. Well, I did, I did hear that with Kevin Owens, but only him.”

Well, a lot has changed since then including the way Brock Lesnar presents himself onscreen. Not only is he working more, but he is also being featured differently than before.

The Beast Incarnate’s recent character change has affected his wins in the squared circle

When Brock Lesnar made his return last year, he came with a whole new gimmick. The Beast had turned babyface and had started to sport a cowboy look. However, the change in persona wasn’t a lucky thing for him in the ring. First, he lost his WWE Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 and then, he lost the SummerSlam rematch as well.

In fact, when The Beast faced Bobby Lashley at the recent Crown Jewel event, the latter dominated most of the match. Although Brock Lesnar emerged victorious, it was with the help of a roll-up. In fact, he was brutally attacked after the match as well.

Nevertheless, the Beast Incarnate’s Saudi match is believed to be his last in-ring appearance this year. Though there are high chances that fans will see him at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. Who’s know, The Beast Incarnate might be facing The Prize Fighter this time.

