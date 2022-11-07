“Future Tag Team Partner” – Jake Paul Flaunts Recent Meeting With WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar After Crown Jewel

This year’s Crown Jewel saw “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar going one-on-one with “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley. In a match that was mostly dominated by Lashley, Lesnar barely managed to get a win. The Saudi show also saw boxing star Jake Paul making his first WWE appearance. In fact, the 25-year-old boxer made his presence felt during the main event of the show. However, Jake Paul also got a chance to meet Brock Lesnar.

Fresh from his recent victory against UFC legend Anderson Silva, Jake Paul was in Saudi to help his brother Logan Paul. Although he could not prevent The Bloodline from interfering, he did a fan moment with The Beast Incarnate.

Jake Paul shares his meeting with Brock Lesnar through a social media post

Earlier this year at SummerSlam, Logan Paul got a chance to meet The Beast Incarnate backstage. Speaking in an interview, the YouTuber-turned-WWE star shared the short conversation he has with the 10-time world champion.

Now, before the Crown Jewel pay-per-view, his boxer brother also had the same opportunity. Jake Paul met with Brock Lesnar and also clicked some pictures with him. Sharing the proud moment on Twitter, the 25-year-old star also wrote an interesting short caption. The boxing star cited The Beast as his “Future Tag Team Partner”.

Anyway, whether the caption means anything in the possible future or not, is yet to be seen. However, a tag team of Jake and Brock will definitely be an alliance worth watching. Though the chances of that happening are as good as Logan Paul defeating Roman Reigns.

Jake Paul showcased some of his boxing skills against The Usos

The 25-year-old boxer was at Crown Jewel only to even the odds against The Bloodline. During the main event, Logan Paul delivered a diving splash on Roman Reigns on the announcer’s table. After that, The Usos tried their heel tactics by attacking the podcast crew of Paul.

However, The Problem Child made his entrance and did what he was there to do. Using his boxing skills, Jake Paul knocked out The Usos in the WWE ring. Though Solo Sikoa came out next and had a little face-off with the boxing star.

Nevertheless, despite all his efforts, Logan Paul could not win the Undisputed Titles from Roman Reigns. But The YouTube Star did make it clear that he is in WWE to stay. Who knows, his brother can also join him in the future. And if that happens, Jake Paul could end up featuring alongside Brock Lesnar in some capacity.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.