“You know how I made $900 million?”: Shaquille O’Neal discloses to two little kids the secret to his fortune 

Shaquille O’Neal teaches children that the secret to his success is that he always listened to his parent’s advice and guidance.

Shaquille O’Neal, also known as Shaq, has accomplished a lot in his career. The Los Angeles Lakers legend created a reputation for himself in the NBA by overpowering his opponents.

‘The Diesel’ used his size to his advantage and was practically unstoppable close to the rim. He won four NBA titles and numerous other honors, and he became one of the game’s biggest stars.

During his 19-year NBA career, Shaquille O’Neal earned over $286 million. O’Neal has also made numerous investments in enterprises and corporations, bringing his net worth to well over $400 million.

He has made the news for his antics, both on and off the court. From being one of the top players on the court to helping others outside of the NBA. Shaq never hesitates to spend money on things that can benefit people in the future, and he never backs down when it comes to the pleasure of his family.

Shaquille O’Neal explains to children how made his $400million empire

Shaquille O’Neal is a four-time NBA champion, three-time NBA finals MVP, and 15-time NBA All-Star; he’s also one of many kids’ favorite players of all time. They adore him on TNT, and who wouldn’t? His humor and smile are contagious.

But Shaq is also a Toys for Tots ambassador who has been performing the role of Shaq-a-Claus for nearly 20 years, donating toys to children in need to brighten their Christmas. Shaq is teaming up with Items “R” Us again this year to collect merchandise for Toys for Tots, and he wanted to swing by our POPSUGAR New York office to talk about his #PlayItForward initiative and the youngsters who need aid this holiday season.

In an episode, on the YouTube channel, Shaq’s Life, two children, and a friend were invited along with their parents. O’Neal reveals in the episode that kids love him and gravitate toward him.

Shaq approached the children and asked if they wanted to know how he made all of his money. He says “Huddle up, I don’t say this out loud, do you wanna know how I made $900 million dollars? Just by listening to my mommy and daddy”

The Lakers legend’s lesson that he made his money by listening to his mum and dad is one that will go a long way with those kids. Shaq finds a very wholesome and rather amusing way to make kids listen to their parents. Something we can all take a page out of.

O’Neal has remarked that the guidance he obtained from his parents has made him the success he is now. He consistently followed their financial advice and ended up making millions of dollars as a result.

The Diesel has always maintained a humble attitude toward his money and has taught his children to take nothing for granted and to earn and save on their own.

