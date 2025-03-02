19–0 UFC Prospect Backs Alexander Volkanovski to Beat Up ‘Chicken’ Diego Lopes at UFC 314

Movsar Evloev has been offered a shot at gold after UFC 314, against the winner of the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes featherweight title bout next month. However, many feel the Russian should have been fighting for the vacant belt. That’s what he was possibly trying to reiterate when he backed Volkanovski to get the better of Lopes in Miami on April 12.

Evloev has an impressive resume at the featherweight division. Unbeaten in his career with a 19-0 record, he also holds a hard-fought decision win over Lopes in the Brazilian’s short-notice UFC debut.

Boasting the No. 4 rank at 145 lbs, the Russian contender has been vocal in his search for a return opponent, preferably someone with gold for him to take. A rather vocal section of the UFC fanbase believes Evloev has already done enough to be fighting for the title. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that he isn’t a fan of the guy who’s stepped into his spot.

Besides, he only gets to fight for the title if Volkanovski wins. The Aussie legend has promised a quick turnaround of three months to defend the title, should he gain it back. Needless to say, Evloev is praying for a prime Volk to show up against Lopes.

“@alexvolkanovski good luck for your next fight,” he posted on X, reminding Volk that he’s already gotten the better of him.. “I know you’re gonna beat this guy [Diego Lopes]. He’s my chicken.”

In the meantime, Evloev has been offered a battle with former champion Aljamain Sterling. But considering he has already won their first encounter, the Russian seems less interested in it.

Besides, with Volk announcing he may hang up the gloves soon, Evloev sees the title as a chance to establish a long reign in the division.

Evloev may come as Volkanovski’s retirement fight

Admitting the tread on his tyres was wearing thin, Volkanovski, 36, revealed he may retire within his next two fights. This may include a title defense against Evloev later this year.

“I don’t know how much longer I have left in this. I probably could go a few more years,” he told Ariel Helwani.

“I’m thinking of winning the belt, then defending. Even winning, I’m thinking of, ‘You know what, I’m done.’ Because how much longer do I want to do this? This ain’t easy, especially to be at a level that I’m at,” added the veteran.

Explaining that it takes a lot more out of him than it used to to stay an elite in the spot, Volk said, “It hurts, you’re in pain, you get stuck in. That’s what it takes to be elite and be the best and be at the top. I accept nothing but that. So it ain’t easy.”

Offering Evloev a shot at the spoils while trying to hand the Russian his first loss, Volkanovski admits it could be his final fight in the sport.

“So I’m expecting to maybe have a few more, a couple more. A few more. We’ll see,” he concluded.

It should be noted that Volk is a veteran of two sports. He used to be a professional rugby player who now has to cut a serious amount of weight to make it to 145 lbs.

And at 36, he doesn’t need to anymore, not for long anyway. Volk is widely loved by fans and has achieved everything he wanted to achieve from mixed martial arts.