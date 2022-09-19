Father of $200M Worth UFC Star Conor McGregor Shows Off His $122K Possession to his followers on social media.

Conor McGregor is the UFC’s and MMA’s biggest star. He was the highest-paid athlete in 2021 and his fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in 2017 is the second-highest selling all-time pay-per-view sporting event. So when it comes to McGregor, we are all pretty well aware that the big money swag will be arriving with him at any event he attends. However, ‘Mystic Mac’ has been pretty discreet about his family’s lifestyle when compared to his other on-mic and in-Octagon antics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mcgregortony (@mcgregortony)



In a recent Instagram post, Conor McGregor’s father, Tony McGregor, showcased his brand new and beautiful $122,000 Porsche. He also put the 10-second clip to a very haunting version of Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit with a maniacal and villainous laugh playing in the background. We have to compliment his taste and say this is very much in line with ‘The Notorious’ and his on-stage persona. The car bears the license plate 22I-D-I88.

Big Money Plays for Conor McGregor

Aside from his big money-making UFC career, McGregor has also invested in a number of businesses. Long-time fans of ‘The Notorious’ may remember him promoting his brand of vodka, named Popov vodka, during several UFC press conferences in the past.

But all the investments and all the money made it’s only natural that McGregor should indulge close family and friends. We only hope that Conor’s father, Tony McGregor, takes as good care of his new Porsche as he does his celebrated Lamborghini yacht dubbed the ‘Supercar of the Sea’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

The senior McGregor may know about his son’s arch-rival and former UFC lightweight champ, Khabib Nurmagomedov and his infamous crashed Mercedes. The Dagestani UFC legend reportedly had his Mercedes AMG GT, gifted to him by Dagestani oligarch, Ziyavudin Magomedov, crashed by his friend while he was away at camp.

Although there was minimal damage to the vehicle, it was a grim reminder for many of the dangerous cocktail that is UFC athletes and high-speed vehicles. Other UFC stars have not been so lucky in the past with UFC legend Matt Hughes suffering a near-fatal car crash in 2017.Khamzat Chimaev also crashed a Mercedes gifted to him by Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

What does the UFC have in store for Conor McGregor after 2022?

Conor McGregor has been away from fighting since UFC 264 when he took on Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier and suffered a horrific leg injury. All the events since his exit from the UFC have missed that special ‘Mystic Mac’ magic in them. However, ‘The Notorious’ has not been inactive at all but has been using his social media to update fans on his injury and his road to recovery.

More recently, he gave an interview to noted MMA journalist Ariel Helwani where he mentioned his plans for the future and hinted at what’s to come. MMA experts have opined that ‘The Notorious’ has a lot of options available to him once he formally decides to return to the Octagon, possibly in early-to-mid 2023.

Among his most lucrative options include a possible quadrilogy with ‘The Diamond’ and other strong contenders in the lightweight or welterweight division. A possible final fight with his UFC rival Nate Diaz was also a promising prospect.

However, since Nate has finished his contract with the UFC with a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, fans can only speculate if that match up is ever going to happen. Whatever ‘The Notorious’ decides for his future, it is sure to be a high-revenue event as Mystic Mac brings his fabled striking magic and crazy mike skills back to the UFC’s fold.

Click here for more UFC News